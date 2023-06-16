6 People — Including 3 Children — Dead After Murder-Suicide in Tennessee, 1 Injured

Six people, including three children, were found dead in a burning Marion County, Tenn., home after an apparent murder-suicide, authorities said.

Police were called to a home in Sequatchie, an unincorporated community about 30 miles west of Chattanooga, around 9 p.m. Thursday after reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the home had been set on fire, according to a statement from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

“Once firefighters extinguished the flames, authorities found the remains of three adults and three children inside the home,” the statement reads.

A seventh person, an adult, remains hospitalized in Chattanooga with gunshot wounds, the TBI said.

The names and ages of the victims have not been revealed as of Friday morning. The agency said the person they believe was responsible for the incident is among the deceased and there is no immediate concern for public safety.

“This is one of the worst things I’ve seen,” Sheriff Bo Burnett said of the crime scene, per WTVC-TV. “You hear about these things but this is one of the worst I’ve been involved in all my career as a law enforcement officer.”

The remains of the six individuals were taken to Nashville for autopsies, the TBI said.

The investigation continues.

