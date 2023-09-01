6-Month-Old Boy Dead, 2 Others Injured in Shooting at Atlanta Apartment Complex

A 6-month-old boy was killed and two adults were wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex in Atlanta on Wednesday, according to police.

Shortly after 8 p.m. local time, officers responded to the Hills at Greenbriar apartments on 2909 Campbellton Road, Deputy Police Chief Charles Hampton, Jr. told reporters at the scene during a press conference shared on the department's Facebook page. The victims — a 6-month-old boy, a 23-year-old man, and a 27-year-old woman — were taken to hospitals, he said.

He noted the man was in “critical condition” and the female remained “stable,” while the child “succumbed to his injuries."

“Right now, we know that this is a targeted incident,” he continued. “It appears that this is stemming from an incident that happened in May earlier this year at the same location. Right now, we’re looking for a light-colored four-door Sedan.”

Hampton said there were “at least two shooters” and police are working with apartment management to analyze surveillance video.

“We know that there were individuals out at the location, so we’re asking anyone who heard, saw, or knows anything about tonight’s incident as well as the incident that happened in May to call Crime Stoppers where they can remain anonymous,” he stated.

"Any child death, unfortunately — any death in our city — is a tragedy,” Hampton added. “Anything involving a child makes it difficult for investigators to solve this crime.”

According to a press release by the Atlanta Police Department, the "female victim was transported to the hospital alert, conscious, and breathing," noting that the "information released is preliminary in nature and could change as the investigation progresses or new information comes to light."

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed that the baby's name was Charles Watson Jr., according to WSB-TV.

The injured adults — who have not been identified — were discovered by Angela Olsen, who came out of her apartment after hearing gunshots, per Fox 5.

“I heard a bunch of shots that were fired — a big, loud bang,” she told the outlet.

"I heard a woman yelling and saying that ‘Someone shot my baby! Someone shot my baby! Call 911,’" she added. “I’m in shock. I’m scared.”

In a statement to WSB-TV, property management said they increased security since acquiring the property in March, but attributed the rise in crime to the growing number of people residing at the complex without permission.

“In the last six months, we have decreased evictions to 103 evictions, and we’ve brought delinquency under $1,000,000,” management told the outlet in a statement. “Prior to this incident, we had five on-site courtesy officers patrolling 7 days a week. Additionally, we hired an outside security contractor who provided an additional three courtesy officers.”

Anyone with details on the shooting or the incident in May should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.



The Atlanta Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.