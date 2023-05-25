Two grandparents and a 6-month-old baby are dead after a house exploded in South Dakota.

The fatal explosion occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday at a home south of Fort Pierre, according to Associated Press and CBS affiliate KELO-TV. Debris from the blast could be found spread 50 to 100 yards away, according to KELO-TV.

Stanley County Sheriff Brad Rathbun said LaDonna Hupp, 61, and Harper Hupp, 6 months, were pronounced dead at the scene, while William Hupp, 66, died at a local hospital, according to the AP and Fox News.

Two other children were hospitalized for their injuries, per FOX News and KELO-TV. The boys, Myles, 5, and Royce, 3, were taken to a burn unit at a Minnesota hospital, according to the AP.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation but foul play is not suspected, Rathbun said, per the outlets.



The SCSO and South Dakota State Fire Marshal’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Parents Kelsey, a nurse practitioner, and Trevor Hupp, a banker, were at work when the “tragic" explosion took place, according to a GoFundMe campaign.

Now, they are struggling with the “loss of their infant daughter, Harper, and both of Trevor’s parents.”

In a journal post on a Caring Bridge page, Kelsey said Myles sustained “mainly 1st and 2nd degree” burns on 10% of his body.

“He squeezes my hand and wiggles his toes,” she wrote. “He even fought sedation one time and sat up and looked around.”

Meanwhile, Royce sustained burns on 25% of his body, including “more severe 3rd degrees on his chest and arms.” Both boys are intubated.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, the family's community has rallied together to support them.

First National Bank, where Trevor works, shared that that they’d created a fund in Kelsey and Trevor’s name.



Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page created to help support them has already raised over $322,000 as of Thursday.



“As Kelsey and Trevor try to help their sons to heal while their own hearts are beyond broken, we are asking for donations to help with everything they are currently facing,” read a message on the fundraiser.

The family has also asked for prayers as their sons recover.

“The boys have a long road ahead of them, but we are just so thankful that we even have this road with them,” Kelsey said on Caring Bridge. “They are strong and will persevere.”

"Please don’t stop praying. I’m going to need every ounce I can get to continue," she added. "We love our family, friends and community so much.”