6 Mississippi Deputies Fired After Accusations of Beating, Sexually Assaulting Black Men During Raid

A Mississippi sheriff said Tuesday that he has fired six deputies who are accused of being involved in a drug home raid that led to two Black men being tortured and sexually abused before shooting one of them in the mouth.

According to United Press International, Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey did not identify the deputies who were fired, but a lawsuit filed by the two men against the county and the sheriff’s department named Hunter Elward, Brett McAlpin and Christian Dedmon, as well as three unnamed deputies. The deputies were reported as White.

The victims, Michael Corey Jenkins, 32, and Eddie Terrell Parker, 35, said the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department deputies entered a home without a warrant. The men alleged in their complaint that the deputies subjected them to being beaten, having Tasers used on them and having poured milk over their heads, for a total of about 90 minutes. The lawsuit also mentions abuse with a sex toy and having been forced to strip naked, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Parker told the Associated Press in February that he struggled “to keep breathing and keep from drowning at the same time," adding, "There was milk coming out of my nose, my mouth. I’ve never been in that position and felt the way that I felt that night.”



Jenkins, whose speech was impaired by his wounds, said he was kneeling at the end of the attack when a deputy stood over him. The deputy allegedly put a gun in his mouth and pulled the trigger, sending a bullet through his cheek and out behind his ear, said Malik Z. Shabazz, a lawyer representing both men.

Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Mississippi, on March 18, 2023. AP Photo/HG Biggs

Attorneys for Jenkins and Parker said Wednesday in a virtual press conference, per NBC News, that they welcomed the firings but that they would not rest “until justice is done for these families.”

The two men sued the sheriff’s department last month with the help of Black Lawyers for Justice, a civil-rights group, seeking $400 million in damages, the latter outer reported.

“Due to recent developments, including findings during our internal investigation, those deputies that are still employed by this department have all been terminated,” Bailey said Tuesday, adding, “We understand that the alleged actions of the deputies have eroded the public’s trust in our department. Rest assured that we will work diligently to restore that trust.”

“This extreme case of police brutality warrants enforcement of the civil rights criminal laws on the books,” Shabazz said in a statement, according to News 19. “Sheriff Bryan Bailey and Rankin County are covering up the truth of what happened on Jan. 24, and all parties must be held accountable.”

The families of Michael Corey Jenkins and Damien Cameron. AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

In a letter to Kristen Clarke, the assistant attorney general for civil rights at the Justice Department, Shabazz urged an investigation into a “pattern and practice of police misconduct and police brutality” in Rankin County.



Bailey, who is listed as a defendant in the case, said, “We have cooperated with all investigation efforts related to this incident and have provided all information and data requested in a timely manner,” according to ABC News.

“This will continue until all investigative efforts are complete and justice is served. We cannot, however, confirm or deny any specific facts related to this incident because of active and ongoing investigations.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Justice Department and the United States attorney’s office for Southern Mississippi have opened a federal civil-rights investigation into the case.

