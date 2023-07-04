6 Dead, 1 Critically Injured at House Fire; Suspect is Father of Deceased 11-Year-Old Girl

A man has been arrested after South Carolina police suspect him of starting a house fire in Folly Creek that killed six, including his 11-year-old daughter.

Ryan Manigo is being held without bond on charges of two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said in a news conference Monday. According to Colleton County Fire and Rescue, authorities responded to a residence on Sunday morning after a neighbor reported a house fire.

Upon arrival, they reportedly found an injured 13-year-old girl who advised there were victims inside the burning home.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue

After extinguishing the fire, which reportedly caused the roof to collapse before rescue teams arrived, firefighters and paramedics discovered six deceased victims. Two of the victims, Manigo’s daughter and sister-in-law, had confirmed stab wounds, according to Colleton County Sheriff Guerry Hill Jr.

The surviving teenager also suffered from stab wounds.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Manigo, 33, arrived in court Monday, where members of the community gathered to express their anger, according to the local ABC-4.

"I just want Ryan to know that he will never be forgiven," one said. "You took away the matriarch of our family. Someone who took you in and fed you as her own."

The other four victims have not yet been identified, but the family at the bond hearing said their 101-year-old grandmother was amongst the deceased.

"I still can't believe [Manigo] did it to us, to our grandmother," Monique Magwood said, the granddaughter of the victim. "It's just - why?"

Colleton County Fire-Rescue

More charges are expected pending the results of autopsies, said Solicitor Duffie Stone said. Manigo was denied bond and is being held in the Colleton County Detention Center.

"I don't understand what happened," said David Magwood, Jr., the grandson of the victim. "I don't understand why it had to go to this."