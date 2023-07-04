6 Dead, 1 Critically Injured at House Fire; Suspect is Father of Deceased 11-Year-Old Girl

At least three of the victims reportedly suffered stab wounds

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias Author Bio Headshot
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising senior majoring in Journalism at Pepperdine, where she is the editor-in-chief of the school's magazine.
Published on July 4, 2023 06:07PM EDT
Ryan Manigo Booking Photo/Folly Creek Fire
Photo:

Colleton-County Sheriffs-Office; Colleton County Fire-Rescue

A man has been arrested after South Carolina police suspect him of starting a house fire in Folly Creek that killed six, including his 11-year-old daughter. 

Ryan Manigo is being held without bond on charges of two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said in a news conference Monday. According to Colleton County Fire and Rescue, authorities responded to a residence on Sunday morning after a neighbor reported a house fire.

Upon arrival, they reportedly found an injured 13-year-old girl who advised there were victims inside the burning home.

Folly Creek Fire

Colleton County Fire-Rescue

After extinguishing the fire, which reportedly caused the roof to collapse before rescue teams arrived, firefighters and paramedics discovered six deceased victims. Two of the victims, Manigo’s daughter and sister-in-law, had confirmed stab wounds, according to Colleton County Sheriff Guerry Hill Jr.

The surviving teenager also suffered from stab wounds.

Folly Creek Fire

Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Manigo, 33, arrived in court Monday, where members of the community gathered to express their anger, according to the local ABC-4.

"I just want Ryan to know that he will never be forgiven," one said. "You took away the matriarch of our family. Someone who took you in and fed you as her own."

The other four victims have not yet been identified, but the family at the bond hearing said their 101-year-old grandmother was amongst the deceased.

"I still can't believe [Manigo] did it to us, to our grandmother," Monique Magwood said, the granddaughter of the victim. "It's just - why?"

Folly Creek Fire

Colleton County Fire-Rescue

More charges are expected pending the results of autopsies, said Solicitor Duffie Stone said. Manigo was denied bond and is being held in the Colleton County Detention Center.

"I don't understand what happened," said David Magwood, Jr., the grandson of the victim. "I don't understand why it had to go to this."

