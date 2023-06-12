5SOS’s Michael Clifford and Wife Crystal Expecting First Baby: 'Overflowing with Joy' (Exclusive)

Michael Clifford is going to be a dad!

The 5 Seconds of Summer guitarist, 27, and wife Crystal Leigh, 33, are expecting their first baby together, a rep for the couple confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

"I'm filled with excitement and also with nerves," Clifford tells PEOPLE. "I've been a dog dad for a long time, so I think I'm ready for a small human to take care of and communicate with conversationally after eight years of one-sided dog convos!"

"I'm over the moon!!" Leigh adds. "Completely overflowing with joy, I have never been this happy in my entire life. I'd like to think it's the baby's good vibes and energy radiating through me, but it's probably just the hormones."

"We have friends who have had incredibly difficult pregnancies, so I was prepared for the worst," Leigh continues. "But so far, it's actually been pretty great and I feel very fortunate and high with happiness!!"

"We did have a small complication in the beginning, a subchorionic hematoma. It caused a lot of bleeding, which was absolutely terrifying. We raced to the doctor on Easter when it happened, but thankfully our baby was okay."



After the pregnancy scare, Leigh was put on a prescription of rest and no stress. "The one other thing that's been consistently torturous for me throughout though has been sleeping! I'm a total insomniac now, I wake up 10-15 times throughout the night, no joke."

"Michael has been such an incredible partner through it all though, I really do feel like we are pregnant together," the soon-to-be mom adds.



Although they have a couple more months to go before the couple, who tied the knot in January 2021, welcomes their new addition, they've already started preparing. "I'm the type of parent who is like, 'I don't need to read books! I know exactly what to do,'" Clifford says. "And then minutes after the baby is born I'll be screaming saying, 'I wasn't prepared!'"

"We also just recently moved and are building a nursery!" he continues. "Once your baby's room starts coming together, it really puts things in perspective and you see your new future with them!"

"These are facts," Leigh responds. "I've bought Michael like 27 books and he's only started reading one. It's the one his manager Ben gave us, one page a day to tell us what to expect on that exact day."



"I, however, have been obsessing over every little detail," admits Leigh. "For example, I spent an entire day watching stroller and car seat comparison YouTube videos and TikToks. I still don't know which stroller is best; why are there so many?! Why do they all fold in cool Transformer ways?!"

"We're also heavily nesting. We've always been homebodies, but this has taken it to another level," she says. "With how much Michael tours, I think the at-home environment being a complete oasis is so important. I"m hoping that when our perfect little screaming-crying-pooping-bundle-of-joy comes speeding full force into our lives, the calm and peaceful home we’ve created will help provide some balance."

While reflecting on his excitement, Clifford reveals that this experience has been life-changing for him. "It really has changed my outlook on life though," he says. "The fact that for every single human on the planet (including everyone reading this) a strong woman had to go through carrying a baby, going through all of the emotions that come with being pregnant, and then deliver the baby is just astounding."

"It's incredibly remarkable and shows just how strong women are. Crystal is going to be an amazing mother."