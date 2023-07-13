5SOS's Michael Clifford and Wife Crystal Celebrate Daughter at Baby Shower: 'Feeling We Will Never Forget'

Michael Clifford and Crystal Leigh are getting excited to meet their baby girl!

The 5 Seconds of Summer guitarist, 27, and his wife, 34, celebrated their baby shower on Sunday, July 2, kicking off the event by revealing the sex of their baby.

Though the cannon firing didn't go quite as expected, Crystal laughs it will be a memorable story to tell their daughter one day.

"I really enjoyed the part when a cannon malfunctioned and went off too early," she tells PEOPLE with a laugh. "The gender reveal part of the shower was kind of an afterthought, so we were all still standing around trying to figure out where to stand when it happened. My cousin was still handing out the cannons, and then BOOM — a cloud of pink powder was in the air. It felt like time stopped in that moment."

Clifford's quick thinking saved the moment for the pair, Crystal notes.

"He pulled his cannon right away and then I did mine and from there, it felt like nothing else existed in the world. We just cried and held each other for such a long time. Our parents were watching on Zoom, it was amazing. I wouldn’t have had it any other way. It was very authentically 'us.' Imperfections make better memories, and it was a moment and a feeling we will never ever forget."

Learning they were expecting a baby girl was a surprise to Crystal, who was so sure she was having a boy.

"Crystal kept saying she had a gut feeling it was a boy, so I was almost positive that it was too," Clifford tells PEOPLE. "A healthy baby is all that matters but I was secretly hoping for a baby girl all along!"

"We say 'gut instinct,' but honestly, we went to an ultrasound early on and the doctor seemed to have slipped up a little about the anatomy and that’s why I thought it was a boy," Crystal admits.

"I also haven’t eaten meat in 15+ years, with zero desire to, but I’ve been CRAVING meat!! I kept thinking about a little carnivorous boy inside of me requesting chicken wings."

The musician says it's been a "little overwhelming" wrapping his mind around having a daughter on the way.

"I couldn’t stop crying when I found out it was a girl. I have just always wanted to be a girl dad. I’m a little more emotional than some, so I’m just over the moon," he says. "I’m looking forward to sharing some incredible memories with her, crying together while eating ice cream & watching our favorite Disney movies together."

"I’ve always wanted a boy and a girl, I was praying for twins!" Crystal adds with a laugh. "I have to admit though, I’m a little more nervous about having a girl because I personally struggled a lot growing up as a girl. I still struggle!"

"I think there’s a lot of pressure on females to overachieve and claim their place in this male-dominated world, to look perfect, to act (or not act) a certain way, and don’t even get me started on the dangers of social media. Wow, see, I already sound like a mom! I can also just remember how much hell I put my mom through," she continues. "She always said I would understand one day, I guess my day has come!"



As for a name, the parents-to-be "may have decided" on something, but as Clifford points out, "It's one of the most important decisions we will ever make so we don’t want to rush anything."

Even when they do make the big decision, Crystal says, "We’ve decided not to tell anyone prior, not even our parents. We don’t want any outside opinions. I think it’s important to go with a name that means something to us and that we, as a couple, are sure on, without the influence of anyone else."

The event was extra special because it was planned by the mum-to-be's cousin Abbey.

"I was so proud of her. It meant so much more to me than if we had just hired an event planner. She sourced every vendor with care. She picked a cute bar called the boundless bar that made all of our favorite cocktails from traveling but renamed them baby-themed names. They also made a mocktail version of each one, so I got to try them all! She sourced florals from a photo I sent her once of my favorite flowers and the whole place came alive."

"For food, we had Baby’s Burger truck come, which turned out to be surprisingly perfect as it’s a bright pink truck! We had the event at one of our Airbnb properties, NOHOCOMPOUND, and it was the first time we were able to have our own event there, even though we’ve hosted dozens of other baby showers and weddings etc., for others. That felt really special to us because we’ve put so much work into that property," she adds.

The parents are excited to share memories of the special day with their little girl in the future.

"It was the first time in a long time that we had gathered with our close friends, which was really special. Everybody brought sweet baby books with super sentimental notes inside of them so we love the thought of one day our daughter reading them and knowing so many people were celebrating her," Clifford says.

Crystal adds, "It was so nice to see all of our friends together for the first time in a really long time."