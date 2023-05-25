1975 Murder of 16-Year-Old Girl Solved by New DNA Link to Man in West Virginia

The murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior has been solved nearly 50 years after her death.

In March 1975, Prior was abducted while in the Pointe St-Charles neighborhood of Montreal, Canada. Four days later, her body was found in a vacant lot in the nearby city of Longueuil, Quebec, according to a police statement.

After lying open for more than four decades, investigators finally had a breakthrough when they linked DNA found at the 1975 crime scene to a family living in West Virginia. When they discovered a member of the American family was living in Montreal at the time of the murder, but had since died, they obtained a warrant to exhume his body.

After conducting a DNA test on the remains, investigators confirmed that Franklin Romine, who died in 1982, had abducted and killed Prior seven years before his death. At the time of the incident, he was 29 years old.

Since Romine is dead, no charges will be called against him and the case has now been closed.

"The solving of Sharron's case will never bring Sharron back,” her sister Doreen said at a news conference on Tuesday, according to local outlet CTV News. “But knowing that her killer is no longer on this Earth and won't kill anymore, brings us to somewhat of a closure.”

The outlet reported that Prior disappeared while on her way to meet friends at a pizza parlour. When her body was found four days later, it was beaten and naked.

The cutting-edge technology that allowed investigators to connect Prior’s death to Romine used DNA that had been gathered from the 16-year-old’s clothing and a shirt used to restrain her during the attack. Authorities then obtained a DNA specimen that was amplified to such a degree that it enabled them to connect it to Romine’s family, the outlet reported.

Before arriving in Montreal, Romine had committed a rape in West Virginia in 1974 and fled to Canada, added CTV. He was later arrested on the rape charge and extradited to West Virginia shortly after Prior’s death, the outlet continued.

"We will always be your mom, your little brother and sisters who sat there at that window that Easter weekend hoping to see you walking on home," Prior’s other sister, Moreen, said at the news conference, reported CBC News.

"You may never have come back to our house on Congregation Street that weekend. But you have never left our hearts and you never will. We love you, Sharron. May you now truly rest in peace."

