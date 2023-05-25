1975 Murder of 16-Year-Old Girl Solved by New DNA Link to Man in West Virginia

The abduction and murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior in Montreal, Canada has finally been solved, nearly 50 years after her death

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on May 25, 2023 11:36 AM
SHARRON PRIOR 50-Year-Old Murder of 16-Year-Old Solved After DNA Linked to Man in West Virginia
Sharron Prior. Photo:

Longueuil Police/Facebook

The murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior has been solved nearly 50 years after her death.

In March 1975, Prior was abducted while in the Pointe St-Charles neighborhood of Montreal, Canada. Four days later, her body was found in a vacant lot in the nearby city of Longueuil, Quebec, according to a police statement.

After lying open for more than four decades, investigators finally had a breakthrough when they linked DNA found at the 1975 crime scene to a family living in West Virginia. When they discovered a member of the American family was living in Montreal at the time of the murder, but had since died, they obtained a warrant to exhume his body.

After conducting a DNA test on the remains, investigators confirmed that Franklin Romine, who died in 1982, had abducted and killed Prior seven years before his death. At the time of the incident, he was 29 years old.

Since Romine is dead, no charges will be called against him and the case has now been closed.

SHARRON PRIOR 50-Year-Old Murder of 16-Year-Old Solved After DNA Linked to Man in West Virginia

Longueuil Police/Facebook

"The solving of Sharron's case will never bring Sharron back,” her sister Doreen said at a news conference on Tuesday, according to local outlet CTV News. “But knowing that her killer is no longer on this Earth and won't kill anymore, brings us to somewhat of a closure.”

The outlet reported that Prior disappeared while on her way to meet friends at a pizza parlour. When her body was found four days later, it was beaten and naked.

The cutting-edge technology that allowed investigators to connect Prior’s death to Romine used DNA that had been gathered from the 16-year-old’s clothing and a shirt used to restrain her during the attack. Authorities then obtained a DNA specimen that was amplified to such a degree that it enabled them to connect it to Romine’s family, the outlet reported.

Before arriving in Montreal, Romine had committed a rape in West Virginia in 1974 and fled to Canada, added CTV. He was later arrested on the rape charge and extradited to West Virginia shortly after Prior’s death, the outlet continued.

SHARRON PRIOR 50-Year-Old Murder of 16-Year-Old Solved After DNA Linked to Man in West Virginia

Longueuil Police/Facebook

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases. 

"We will always be your mom, your little brother and sisters who sat there at that window that Easter weekend hoping to see you walking on home," Prior’s other sister, Moreen, said at the news conference, reported CBC News.

"You may never have come back to our house on Congregation Street that weekend. But you have never left our hearts and you never will. We love you, Sharron. May you now truly rest in peace."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

Related Articles
Emine Yilmaz Ozsoy
Artist Is Shoved into Moving N.Y.C. Subway Train in Random Attack, Now 'Instantly Paralyzed'
Christopher Wright
Maryland Man Is Beaten to Death in Retaliation for Fight at Son's School, Says Family
Rebecca Bliefnick
He Went on 'Family Feud' and Joked That He Regretted Marrying Wife. Now He's on Trial for Murder
Maite Yuleana Rodriguez - Uvalde Murals
A Year After Uvalde School Shooting, Murals Honor 21 Victims: 'Art Has the Power to Help These Families Heal'
Grieving Uvalde mom Veronica Mata speaks out on Today show
Grieving Uvalde Mom Says Guns Are 'More Important' Than Children in America, 1 Year After Shooting
Kristy C. Thow and her mom Penny Smith murdered
Kan. Woman and Her Daughter Are Killed by Mom's 'Crazed Domestic Abuser' Husband in Murder-Suicide
Deborah Leslie
2 Arrested in Case of Ind. Overdose Victim Whose Body Was Dumped in Building that Was Set on Fire
Madeline Molina Pantoja: https://scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t39.30808-6/313885495_454372130136103_2386148109712450463_n.jpg?stp=cp6_dst-jpg&_nc_cat=106&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8bfeb9&_nc_ohc=S-9U8jDawqgAX8sBQxP&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-1.xx&oh=00_AfDunFNVYlqkXJGaaQwRkIHryxBTPNgYU0M-18OTXi-xQA&oe=6469F7AD
Missing Texas Woman's Remains Found 10 Days After Disappearance, Man Arrested
melissa highsmith
Texas Woman Kidnapped from Home 51 Years Ago as Toddler Changes Name Back to One Given by Parents
2 Twin Newborns Found Dead in Trash Bags in Ohio
2 Twin Newborns Found Dead in Trash Bin in Ohio
Tracy Vanderhulst, Age 38, Resident of Yucaipa. http://nixle.us/EG269. San Bernardino County Sheriff
Calif. 'Teacher of the Year' Accused of Sexually Abusing 16-Year-Old: 'May Be Additional Victims'
Lexi Rubio
How a Uvalde Mother Turned Her Grief into Action: 'I Want Children to Have a Chance to Grow Up'
Norelis Mendoza, A South Jersey mom who was reported missing on Mother’s Day was found dead in North Jersey
Arrest Made in Death of N.J. Mom Who Was First Reported Missing on Mother's Day: 'Act of Domestic Violence'
Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove — but no weapon — when they searched the Washington state apartment of Kohberger, a graduate student, charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to court documents newly unsealed on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Stands Silent in Court — Judge Enters Not Guilty Plea for Him: Reports
Police Line tape at a crime scene
Florida Child, 2, Dies After Parents Allegedly Leave Girl in Hot Car For 14 Hours
Police Line tape at a crime scene
Toddler, 3, Shoots 2 People, Leading to the Arrest of a Man Wanted for Murder: Police