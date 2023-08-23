50 Cent Says He Wants to Have Bras Thrown at Him on Stage Like Drake: 'I Need to Feel Special'

Anyone looking to attend a 50 Cent concert in the near future may want to toss him a bra on stage, so he feels special.

In a video posted to Instagram early Wednesday morning, the "In Da Club" rapper expressed jealousy over how Drake's treated on tour — specifically the amount of bras he receives on stage.

While backstage at one of his recent The Final Lap Tour shows, 50 Cent, 48, was filmed jokingly asking his team to "treat me like I'm Drake" and trying to figure out how to get fans to throw bras his way.

"Somebody help me with my feet please," he told a staffer in the clip — while wearing a shirt printed with the "Way 2 Sexy" rapper's Dark Demo Tapes album cover. “They don’t treat Drake like this. They don’t treat motherf---in’ Drake like this."

"Drake, they throw him bras. What do I get? Could you please go get me some Drake fans? S--- just don’t feel right. I need to feel special around here," continued 50 Cent. "I need them to treat me like I’m Drake. Drake get bras every night! I used to get bras in the beginning of my career."

The rapper then spoke to an employee shuffling papers backstage and asked him what he does. "I put out the setlists," said the staffer.

50 Cent performs in New York City on Aug. 10, 2023. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"This is your fault," responded 50 Cent. "Can we coordinate a production that’s hot enough for me to get bras every night like Drake?"

At the end of the video, he thanked one of his team members for telling him it was time to go on stage. "Finally, you're treating me like Drake," said 50 Cent with a laugh.

“It’s too many 🥷🏾’s on this tour s---, treat me like I’m DRAKE," he wrote in the post's caption. "I want to see tetas too."

Drake performs in Santiago, Chile in March 2023. Marcelo Hernandez/Getty

Drake is currently on the It's All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage, and the concerts have gone viral for the amount of bras thrown at the "Hotline Bling" rapper on stage.

Earlier this month, on the Montreal stop of the tour, which kicked off in early July in Chicago, the Toronto artist joked that he felt like he was giving a bad show because nobody in the audience was throwing their bras on stage.

"I would just like to say before I go onto this next song, this is the first stage where I don't have no bras, and I'm deeply disappointed," Drake said in a video captured by fans. "But don't start throwing shoes and phones and s---."

Drake performs in Atlanta in December 2022. Prince Williams/Wireimage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“If you got a bra, though, just let me know that I still got it 'cause I feel like I might be having a bad show or something. I didn't see no bras tonight," the rapper continued.

Undergarments getting tossed on stage have become a frequent facet of Drake's shows since then, as other viral videos have shown.