50 Cent Says He Wants to Have Bras Thrown at Him on Stage Like Drake: 'I Need to Feel Special'

"I want to see tetas too," wrote 50 Cent in the caption of a backstage video shared to Instagram

By
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022. Jack started in the industry with internships at Rolling Stone and Entertainment Tonight, and he worked as a freelance writer for publications including Bustle, MTV News, Shondaland, L’Officiel USA, Ladygunn, Flood and PopCrush before joining PEOPLE. In his current role, Jack covers daily music news and has interviewed both up-and-coming and established artists including Dolly Parton, Michelle Branch, Ashanti, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Carly Rae Jepsen and Coco Jones.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 23, 2023 01:45PM EDT
50 Cent Says He's Jealous of Drake Having Bras Thrown at Him on Stage: 'I Need to Feel Special'
Drake and 50 Cent. Photo:

Jamie McCarthy/Getty;  Mark Blinch/Getty

Anyone looking to attend a 50 Cent concert in the near future may want to toss him a bra on stage, so he feels special.

In a video posted to Instagram early Wednesday morning, the "In Da Club" rapper expressed jealousy over how Drake's treated on tour — specifically the amount of bras he receives on stage.

While backstage at one of his recent The Final Lap Tour shows, 50 Cent, 48, was filmed jokingly asking his team to "treat me like I'm Drake" and trying to figure out how to get fans to throw bras his way.

"Somebody help me with my feet please," he told a staffer in the clip — while wearing a shirt printed with the "Way 2 Sexy" rapper's Dark Demo Tapes album cover. “They don’t treat Drake like this. They don’t treat motherf---in’ Drake like this."

"Drake, they throw him bras. What do I get? Could you please go get me some Drake fans? S--- just don’t feel right. I need to feel special around here," continued 50 Cent. "I need them to treat me like I’m Drake. Drake get bras every night! I used to get bras in the beginning of my career."

The rapper then spoke to an employee shuffling papers backstage and asked him what he does. "I put out the setlists," said the staffer.

50 Cent performs onstage during the 50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour at Barclays Center
50 Cent performs in New York City on Aug. 10, 2023.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"This is your fault," responded 50 Cent. "Can we coordinate a production that’s hot enough for me to get bras every night like Drake?"

At the end of the video, he thanked one of his team members for telling him it was time to go on stage. "Finally, you're treating me like Drake," said 50 Cent with a laugh.

“It’s too many 🥷🏾’s on this tour s---, treat me like I’m DRAKE," he wrote in the post's caption. "I want to see tetas too."

Drake Reacts to Fan Throwing Vape on Stage: âYou Got Some Real Life Evaluating To Doâ (Brenton)
Drake performs in Santiago, Chile in March 2023.

Marcelo Hernandez/Getty 

Drake is currently on the It's All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage, and the concerts have gone viral for the amount of bras thrown at the "Hotline Bling" rapper on stage.

Earlier this month, on the Montreal stop of the tour, which kicked off in early July in Chicago, the Toronto artist joked that he felt like he was giving a bad show because nobody in the audience was throwing their bras on stage

"I would just like to say before I go onto this next song, this is the first stage where I don't have no bras, and I'm deeply disappointed," Drake said in a video captured by fans. "But don't start throwing shoes and phones and s---."

Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert"
Drake performs in Atlanta in December 2022.

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“If you got a bra, though, just let me know that I still got it 'cause I feel like I might be having a bad show or something. I didn't see no bras tonight," the rapper continued.

Undergarments getting tossed on stage have become a frequent facet of Drake's shows since then, as other viral videos have shown.

Related Articles
Drake Recalls Hanging Out with the Late Kobe Bryant and Lil Wayne During His First LA Trip
Drake Recalls Meeting Late Kobe Bryant on Lil Wayne's Tour Bus During His First LA Trip: 'I'll Never Forget'
Beyonce performing Renaissance MetLife New Jersey 07 29 23
Beyoncé Shares 'Birthday Wish' for Fans Attending Renaissance World Tour During 'Virgo Season'
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Spend Date Night at Drake Concert: 'Young Love'
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Spend Date Night at Drake Concert: 'Young Love'
Selena Gomez and Kim Cattrall
Selena Gomez Uses 'Sex and the City' Audio to Tease New Song and Kim Cattrall Approves
Diddy, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd
Diddy Announces First Solo Album in Years with Trailer Featuring Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and More Stars
Guns N'Roses
Chrissie Hynde Joined Guns N' Roses Onstage for a Killer Performance of 'Bad Obsession' — Watch!
Scooter Braun
Scooter Braun Jokes He's 'No Longer Managing Myself' After Parting Ways with Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande
Anitta, D-Nice and Sofia Carson Join 2023 Global Citizen Festival Lineup
Anitta, D-Nice, Sofia Carson Join 2023 Global Citizen Festival Lineup, Headlined by Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauryn Hill
Lauryn Hill
Lauryn Hill Announces Co-Headlining Tour with Reunited Fugees Ahead of Pras Michel's Sentencing
50 Cent Wireless London 07 09 23 Nick Cannon Sugar Factory 08 11 23
50 Cent Jokes He Doesn't Want Big Family Like Nick Cannon: 'I'm Not Going to Have Kids Like That'
courtesy of Mohegan Sun Headline: Jonas Brothers Celebrate Their Career with 'Unforgettable' Intimate Show at Mohegan Sun Arena
Jonas Brothers Celebrate Their Career with 'Unforgettable' Concert at Mohegan Sun Arena
Latto at the BET Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California; Mariah Carey attends the premiere of Tyler Perry's "A Fall From Grace" at Metrograph on January 13, 2020 in New York City
Latto Says Working with Mariah Carey Made Her Feel Like 'Anything Is Possible'
Hayley Williams Wants to Collab with SZA
Hayley Williams Says She's Wanted to Collab with SZA for a 'Long Time': 'I Love Her Voice'
Taylor Swift Wrote David Harbour's Stepdaughter a Note After Eras Tour Show
David Harbour Says Taylor Swift Wrote 'Handwritten Letter' to His Stepdaughter — and Left Her 'Speechless'
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers perform onstage during AT&T Playoff Playlist Live
Jonas Brothers Get Emotional as They Dedicate Song 'Little Bird' to Late Daughter of Toronto Concertgoer
Lana del rey paris - works in alabama waffle store
Lana Del Rey Announces Limited Run of Fall U.S. Tour Dates