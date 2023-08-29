50 Cent Postpones Phoenix Concert Due to Extreme Heat: '116 Degrees Is Dangerous for Everyone'

It was simply "too hot" for 50 Cent.

The rapper, 48, who is currently in the midst of The Final Lap Tour for the 20th anniversary of Get Rich or Die Tryin’ , announced on Monday that he would be postponing his Tuesday, Aug. 29 show in Phoenix because of an excessive heat warning.

"Due to extreme heat, the show tomorrow in Phoenix, AZ is being postponed. For anyone who would like a refund, please go to point of purchase for instructions. I’ll be back in Arizona soon! 116 degrees is dangerous for everyone 🤷🏽‍♂️ #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi @thefinallaptour, "the rapper wrote on his social media channels of his show at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

Alongside his statement, he shared a carousel of photos, which showed off his concert's pyrotechnics and also a weather alert he received.

The "In Da Club" MC is just one of a handful of musicians whose shows have been affected by the high temperatures.

This month, 16 fans at a Snoop Dogg concert in Houston were "hospitalized with heat-related illnesses," per Rolling Stone. In July, 17 people at a Pittsburgh Ed Sheeran show were taken to the hospital amid extreme heat. Last month, Jason Aldean also had to end his concert in Connecticut during his Highway Desperado Tour abruptly due to suffering heat exhaustion himself.

“I’ve had a lot of people check in on me today after hearing about what happened last night at the show in Connecticut,” Aldean said in a video on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I’m doing fine. It’s just one of those things – it was hot, I was playing golf all day yesterday. I think it was a combination of dehydration and heat exhaustion.”

50 Cent. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

The Final Lap Tour kicked off on July 21 in Salt Lake City and the European leg will kick off on Sept. 28 in Amsterdam. 50 Cent will playcities including Dublin, London, Mumbai and wrap in Auckland, New Zealand Dec. 14.

The "21 Questions" rapper has been performing his fan-favorite hits along with tracks that haven't been heard live in decades. The tour has tapped into hip-hop nostalgia with featured guests like Busta Rhymes and Jeremih.

Earlier this year, 50 Cent revealed that he is turning the 2002 film 8 Mile — which is a semi-autobiographical take on Eminem's life — into a TV show during an appearance on the BigBoyTV.

"I'm gonna bring his 8 Mile to television," he explained, adding that Eminem, 50, is on board to assist with the show's production.

"It's gonna be big. I'm working. I ain't got no duds. I'm batting 100," 50 Cent said after being asked about the show. "I think it should be there for his legacy because it's important to me that they understand it."



