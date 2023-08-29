50 Cent Postpones Phoenix Concert Due to Extreme Heat: '116 Degrees Is Dangerous for Everyone'

"I'll be back in Arizona soon!" the rapper wrote on social media

By
Ilana Kaplan
IK bio
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan is a Senior Digital Writer/Editor at PEOPLE. They have been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Their work has previously appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Vogue and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 29, 2023 12:25PM EDT
50 Cent performs onstage during the 50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour at Barclays Center
50 Cent. Photo:

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

It was simply "too hot" for 50 Cent.

The rapper, 48, who is currently in the midst of The Final Lap Tour for the 20th anniversary of Get Rich or Die Tryin’ , announced on Monday that he would be postponing his Tuesday, Aug. 29 show in Phoenix because of an excessive heat warning.

"Due to extreme heat, the show tomorrow in Phoenix, AZ is being postponed. For anyone who would like a refund, please go to point of purchase for instructions. I’ll be back in Arizona soon! 116 degrees is dangerous for everyone 🤷🏽‍♂️ #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi @thefinallaptour, "the rapper wrote on his social media channels of his show at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

Alongside his statement, he shared a carousel of photos, which showed off his concert's pyrotechnics and also a weather alert he received.

The "In Da Club" MC is just one of a handful of musicians whose shows have been affected by the high temperatures.

This month, 16 fans at a Snoop Dogg concert in Houston were "hospitalized with heat-related illnesses," per Rolling Stone. In July, 17 people at a Pittsburgh Ed Sheeran show were taken to the hospital amid extreme heat. Last month, Jason Aldean also had to end his concert in Connecticut during his Highway Desperado Tour abruptly due to suffering heat exhaustion himself.

“I’ve had a lot of people check in on me today after hearing about what happened last night at the show in Connecticut,” Aldean said in a video on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I’m doing fine. It’s just one of those things – it was hot, I was playing golf all day yesterday. I think it was a combination of dehydration and heat exhaustion.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 10: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends WE TV's "Hip Hop Homicides" New York Premiere at Crosby Street Hotel on November 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
50 Cent. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

The Final Lap Tour kicked off on July 21 in Salt Lake City and the European leg will kick off on Sept. 28 in Amsterdam. 50 Cent will playcities including Dublin, London, Mumbai and wrap in Auckland, New Zealand Dec. 14.

The "21 Questions" rapper has been performing his fan-favorite hits along with tracks that haven't been heard live in decades. The tour has tapped into hip-hop nostalgia with featured guests like Busta Rhymes and Jeremih.

Earlier this year, 50 Cent revealed that he is turning the 2002 film 8 Mile — which is a semi-autobiographical take on Eminem's life — into a TV show during an appearance on the BigBoyTV.

"I'm gonna bring his 8 Mile to television," he explained, adding that Eminem, 50, is on board to assist with the show's production.

"It's gonna be big. I'm working. I ain't got no duds. I'm batting 100," 50 Cent said after being asked about the show. "I think it should be there for his legacy because it's important to me that they understand it."

Related Articles
Taylor Swift Mexico city 08 24 23
Taylor Swift Says Her First-Ever Concerts in Mexico on Eras Tour Were 'Unforgettable'
Eminem Vivek Ramaswamy
Eminem Threatens Legal Action Against Vivek Ramaswamy for Using His Music During Campaign Events
John Travolta, Jason Momoa and Tommy Lee Among Guests Hanging Backstage at Metallica and Panteraâs Los Angeles Show
John Travolta, Jason Momoa and Tommy Lee Hung Out Backstage at Metallica's Los Angeles Show
The Weeknd and Selena Gomez attend 2017 Harper's Bazaar Icons at The Plaza Hotel on September 8, 2017
Selena Gomez Denies Speculation That 'Single Soon' Is About Her Ex-Boyfriend The Weeknd
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Cardi B attends Cardi B Hosts Fashion Night Out on September 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
Cardi B Says Her New Album Is 'Coming Out Very Soon': 'Stay Tuned'
Macklemore (L) and Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran Brought His 'Old Friend' Macklemore Out in Seattle: 'I Said to Him You Have to Come Out Tonight'
Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Adele Pauses Vegas Show to Defend Fan Who Was Asked to Sit Down: 'Can You Leave Him Alone, Please?'
MILEYS NEW YEARS EVE PARTY -- Pictured: Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Explains Why She Doesn't Want to Go on Tour: 'It Erases My Humanity and My Connection'
Iggy Azalea performs at SAP Center
Iggy Azalea Says She Was Not Allowed to Finish Show in Saudi Arabia 'Because of My Pants Splitting'
Liam Payne Cancels Tour Due to Kidney Infection
Liam Payne Cancels Tour After Being Hospitalized with a 'Bad Kidney Infection': 'Sorry'
Mac Miller, Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Pays Subtle Tribute to Late Ex Mac Miller in New Video for Their First Collab 'The Way'
Selena Gomez - Single Soon Music Video
Selena Gomez Includes Sweet 'Sex and the City' Easter Egg in the 'Single Soon' Music Video
Ariana Grande - Honeymoon Avenue (Live from London)
Ariana Grande Drops 'Yours Truly' Deluxe Editions to Celebrate 10 Years of Album That 'Changed My Life'
Ed Sheeran album
Ed Sheeran Announces New Album 'Autumn Variations' with 14 Songs Written About 14 Friends
Polo G
Rapper Polo G Arrested During Police Raid at His Home in Los Angeles
Lala Anthony, Ciara, Kelly Rowland, Kim Kardashian
La La Anthony Tests Ciara, Kelly Rowland and Kim Kardashian on Beenie Man Lyrics in #SimSimmaChallenge