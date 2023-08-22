50 Cent Jokes He Doesn't Want Big Family Like Nick Cannon: 'I'm Not Going to Have Kids Like That'

50 Cent is speaking his mind about Nick Cannon's children.

The topic came up during an interview with journalist Brian J. Roberts held last month at Houston's Toyota Center. The rapper, dressed in a blue suit, discussed his "unnecessary" lavish lifestyle habits and admitted that he regretted buying his Farmington, Connecticut mansion back in 2003. He recalled looking around the 50+ room, 50,000 square foot estate, wondering why he purchased it, as he only occupies one bedroom.

"If I had Nick Cannon's 12 kids or s--- like that, you could put them all in a bedroom. Everybody's here," the 48-year-old joked to Roberts for the one-on-one chat in the empty arena. "But I'm not going to have kids like that. I don't want the responsibility of that many women that you got to deal with emotionally, especially after they don't feel like your friend anymore."

"I don't know what the f--- is wrong with Nick Cannon," he added to Roberts.

Though quick to point out he was just joking around, the controversial singer referred to his comments as "the old 50 Cent," stating he's been a "new" version of himself as of late.



The dad of two shares his son Sire, 10, with actress and model Daphne Joy, and an older son Marquise, 26, with former partner Shaniqua Tompkins.

Cannon, 42, has 12 kids with six different women, with a total of 7 children aged 2 and under.

The TV personality shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

He also welcomed son Golden Sagon, 6, in 2017 with Brittany Bell, with whom he also shares daughter Powerful Queen, 2, and son Rise Messiah, 11 months.

Cannon later fathered his second pair of twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 2, with Abby De La Rosain 2021, followed by 9-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin in November 2022.

The same year, Cannon also enjoyed the arrival of Legendary Love, 1, with Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 11 months, with LaNisha Cole.

Cannon is also a father to two children with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who tragically died of brain cancer in December 2021 at 5 months old, and Halo Marie Cannon, 8 months, who was born on Dec. 14, 2022.



Elsewhere in the interview, 50 Cent spoke of his own children and discussed naming his company Sire Spirits after his son, hoping to set him up with an even more successful company in the future.

50 Cent's business ventures with his Sire Spirits brand and G-Unity Foundation include sports partnerships with the Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, Houston Texans, Houston Astros, Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Vegas Golden Knights.



"I look forward to building it long-term, you know, something for him to run," he said to Roberts about creating a business legacy for his son.

"When you do approach things like that — it's fun," he added. "Because it's not like it has to happen tonight, tomorrow. It's serving its purpose right now, growing."



