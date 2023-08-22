50 Cent Jokes He Doesn't Want Big Family Like Nick Cannon: 'I'm Not Going to Have Kids Like That'

"I don't want the responsibility of that many women," 50 Cent joked in an interview

By
Updated on August 22, 2023 02:50PM EDT
50 Cent Wireless London 07 09 23 Nick Cannon Sugar Factory 08 11 23
50 Cent and Nick Cannon. Photo:

Joseph Okpako/WireImage; John Nacion/Getty Images

50 Cent is speaking his mind about Nick Cannon's children.

The topic came up during an interview with journalist Brian J. Roberts held last month at Houston's Toyota Center. The rapper, dressed in a blue suit, discussed his "unnecessary" lavish lifestyle habits and admitted that he regretted buying his Farmington, Connecticut mansion back in 2003. He recalled looking around the 50+ room, 50,000 square foot estate, wondering why he purchased it, as he only occupies one bedroom.

"If I had Nick Cannon's 12 kids or s--- like that, you could put them all in a bedroom. Everybody's here," the 48-year-old joked to Roberts for the one-on-one chat in the empty arena. "But I'm not going to have kids like that. I don't want the responsibility of that many women that you got to deal with emotionally, especially after they don't feel like your friend anymore."

"I don't know what the f--- is wrong with Nick Cannon," he added to Roberts.

50 Cent Interview Brian Roberts Nick Cannon children
50 Cent being interviewed by Brian Roberts.

Brian Roberts/Youtube

Though quick to point out he was just joking around, the controversial singer referred to his comments as "the old 50 Cent," stating he's been a "new" version of himself as of late.

The dad of two shares his son Sire, 10, with actress and model Daphne Joy, and an older son Marquise, 26, with former partner Shaniqua Tompkins.

Cannon, 42, has 12 kids with six different women, with a total of 7 children aged 2 and under.

The TV personality shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Moroccan Cannon, Nick Cannon and Monroe Cannon attend the Natti Natasha & Nick Cannon host Sugar Factory
Moroccan Cannon, Nick Cannon and Monroe Cannon attend the Natti Natasha & Nick Cannon host Sugar Factory in Times Square on August 11 in New York City.

John Nacion/Getty Images

He also welcomed son Golden Sagon, 6, in 2017 with Brittany Bell, with whom he also shares daughter Powerful Queen, 2, and son Rise Messiah, 11 months.

Cannon later fathered his second pair of twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 2, with Abby De La Rosain 2021, followed by 9-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin in November 2022.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The same year, Cannon also enjoyed the arrival of Legendary Love, 1, with Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 11 months, with LaNisha Cole.

Cannon is also a father to two children with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who tragically died of brain cancer in December 2021 at 5 months old, and Halo Marie Cannon, 8 months, who was born on Dec. 14, 2022.

Elsewhere in the interview, 50 Cent spoke of his own children and discussed naming his company Sire Spirits after his son, hoping to set him up with an even more successful company in the future.

50 Cent's business ventures with his Sire Spirits brand and G-Unity Foundation include sports partnerships with the Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, Houston Texans, Houston Astros, Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Vegas Golden Knights.

"I look forward to building it long-term, you know, something for him to run," he said to Roberts about creating a business legacy for his son.

"When you do approach things like that — it's fun," he added. "Because it's not like it has to happen tonight, tomorrow. It's serving its purpose right now, growing."

Related Articles
Chrissy Teigen Shares Video of Baby Girl Malti Teething
Chrissy Teigen Shares Video of Baby Girl Esti, 7 Months, Teething on Fruit Feeder: 'We Love This'
Vanessa Laine Bryant, former NBA player Kobe Bryant, Natalia Diamante Bryant, and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant arrive at the world premiere of Disney?s 'A Wrinkle in Time'
Vanessa Bryant Sends Daughter Back-to-School Flowers Signed from Late Dad Kobe Bryant: 'Love You Always'
Kylie Jenner's 5-Year-Old Daughter Stormi Has Fun Baking in Sweet Post by Dad Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi, 5, Has Fun Baking in Sweet Post by Dad Travis Scott
A$AP Rocky Spotted for the first time after Rihanna gives birth to their second son.
A$AP Rocky Spotted Out for First Time Since Rihanna Gave Birth to Their Second Baby
Rihanna
Rihanna Feels Her Family Is 'Complete' After Welcoming Baby No. 2 with A$AP Rocky: Source (Exclusive)
Marlowe Sturridge and Sienna Miller attend the Proenza Schouler show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows
All About Sienna Miller’s Daughter Marlowe (and Her Baby on the Way!)
Gabrielle Union Jokes as Daughter Kaavia Toasts with a Can of Coke While Lounging on Vacation
Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Toasts with Can of Coke While Lounging on Boat During French Vacation
diddy cooking for daughter love
Diddy Posts Adorable Video with His 10-Month-Old Daughter: 'Cooking with LOVE'
Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan Family
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Pose with Son Gus, Daughter George on Family Night Out
Patrick Mahomes' Son Bronze and Daughter Sterling Take Turns Driving Each Other in Kids Mercedes Truck
Patrick Mahomes' Son Bronze and Daughter Sterling Take Turns Driving in Kids Mercedes Truck
Lea Michelle Zandy Reich son Ever
Lea Michele Celebrates 3rd Birthday of Son Ever Months After Health Scare: ‘Love You So Much’
Chad Michael Murray and Wife Sarah Roemer Welcome baby No.3
Chad Michael Murray and Wife Sarah Roemer Welcome Baby No. 3
Kelly Clarkson Sings with Kids Onstage
Kelly Clarkson Brings Her Kids Onstage to Sing and Dance with Her During Las Vegas Residency: Watch
Jesse Palmer, Emely Fardo
'Bachelor' Host Jesse Palmer and Wife Emely Fardo Are Expecting Their First Baby (Exclusive)
hilarie burton and son
Hilarie Burton Goes on 'Solo Trip' with Son Augustus: 'Take These Dates Any Time I Can Get Em'
Drake, Adonis, Drake Shows Son Adonis,5, Impersonating Him After Seeing Him Perform: 'Comes to One Drake Show...'
Drake Shows Son Adonis, 5, Impersonating Him After Seeing Dad Perform: 'Comes to One Drake Show...'