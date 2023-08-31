50 Cent Allegedly Injures Woman by Throwing Microphone Off Stage at His Los Angeles Concert: Reports

50 Cent threw a microphone off stage that allegedly struck a concert-goer at his show on Wednesday at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.

Fans captured footage that surfaced online of the incident, showing the rapper, 48, chucking two faulty microphones from stage.

The “In da Club” artist was reportedly handed one mic that wasn't producing any sound as his guest, rapper YG, was performing, which he tossed to the left of the stage. The hip-hop star (whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III) was then handed another mic that proved to be faulty, which he also threw off stage with what appears to be greater force and thrown further back from the stage's edge than the first mic.

Once the hip-hop artist was handed a working mic, he resumed the performance and joined YG, 33, center stage.

According to TMZ, the rapper tossed the mics into the production area where his crew was and the victim, who was allegedly hit by the equipment, was standing.

Photos surfaced on Wednesday of the alleged victim, POWER 106 radio host Bryhana Monegain. The images showed her with an open wound on her forehead.

TMZ reported that a police report was filed on Wednesday night, although the Los Angeles Police Department could not confirm to PEOPLE a report had been filed or a radio call to Crypto.com Arena had been placed.

50 Cent's attorney Scott Leemon denied the incident was deliberate. "Let’s be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone," he told PEOPLE in a statement. "Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed."

50 Cent is currently on The Final Lap Tour, which honors the 20th anniversary of his Grammy-nominated debut studio album Get Rich or Die Tryin’. The tour kicked off on July 21 in Salt Lake City and the European leg is set to begin on Sept. 28 in Amsterdam. Eventually, the “21 Questions” rapper will take the show to cities including Dublin, London, Mumbai before wrapping up in Auckland, New Zealand on Dec. 14.

The incident on Wednesday follows a recent altercation involving Cardi B in which the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 30, threw a microphone off stage at a fan in Las Vegas.

After referencing the heat and asking to be cooled off while performing at her July 29 show at Vegas’ Drai’s Beachclub, an audience member threw a drink in her direction and the “Up” artist responded by throwing a microphone at the front-row attendee. The fan was escorted away by security.

Shortly after the incident, Cardi B reposted a video from a different angle of the viral moment, capturing the fan attempting to empty their cup out on the performer.

While the Grammy winner was listed as a battery suspect, she was cleared of all charges, as the case was never referred to the Clark County District Attorney's Office and the cops concluded Cardi did not commit a criminal offense.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shared a statement with PEOPLE at the time: “After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence. No charges will be filed in relation to this case."

