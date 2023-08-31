50 Cent Allegedly Injures Woman by Throwing Microphone Off Stage at His Los Angeles Concert: Reports

The rapper brought his The Final Tour to Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday

By
Sadie Bell
sadie bell
Sadie Bell
Sadie Bell is a Digital News Writer on the Music team at PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023. Her work has previously appeared in Alternative Press, Billboard, NYLON, Rolling Stone, and Thrillist.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Sarah Michaud
Sarah Michaud
Sarah Michaud
Sarah Michaud is the senior news editor of PEOPLE's music vertical. She has been working at PEOPLE for 15 years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 31, 2023 04:05PM EDT
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson at the season 2 premiere of "BMF" held at TCL Chinese Theatre
50 Cent in Los Angeles in January 2022. Photo:

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

50 Cent threw a microphone off stage that allegedly struck a concert-goer at his show on Wednesday at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. 

Fans captured footage that surfaced online of the incident, showing the rapper, 48, chucking two faulty microphones from stage. 

The “In da Club” artist was reportedly handed one mic that wasn't producing any sound as his guest, rapper YG, was performing, which he tossed to the left of the stage. The hip-hop star (whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III) was then handed another mic that proved to be faulty, which he also threw off stage with what appears to be greater force and thrown further back from the stage's edge than the first mic.

Once the hip-hop artist was handed a working mic, he resumed the performance and joined YG, 33, center stage. 

According to TMZ, the rapper tossed the mics into the production area where his crew was and the victim, who was allegedly hit by the equipment, was standing. 

Photos surfaced on Wednesday of the alleged victim, POWER 106 radio host Bryhana Monegain. The images showed her with an open wound on her forehead. 

TMZ reported that a police report was filed on Wednesday night, although the Los Angeles Police Department could not confirm to PEOPLE a report had been filed or a radio call to Crypto.com Arena had been placed. 

50 Cent's attorney Scott Leemon denied the incident was deliberate. "Let’s be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone," he told PEOPLE in a statement. "Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed."

50 Cent is currently on The Final Lap Tour, which honors the 20th anniversary of his Grammy-nominated debut studio album Get Rich or Die Tryin’. The tour kicked off on July 21 in Salt Lake City and the European leg is set to begin on Sept. 28 in Amsterdam. Eventually, the “21 Questions” rapper will take the show to cities including Dublin, London, Mumbai before wrapping up in Auckland, New Zealand on Dec. 14.

The incident on Wednesday follows a recent altercation involving Cardi B in which the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 30, threw a microphone off stage at a fan in Las Vegas. 

After referencing the heat and asking to be cooled off while performing at her July 29 show at Vegas’ Drai’s Beachclub, an audience member threw a drink in her direction and the “Up” artist responded by throwing a microphone at the front-row attendee. The fan was escorted away by security. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Shortly after the incident, Cardi B reposted a video from a different angle of the viral moment, capturing the fan attempting to empty their cup out on the performer. 

While the Grammy winner was listed as a battery suspect, she was cleared of all charges, as the case was never referred to the Clark County District Attorney's Office and the cops concluded Cardi did not commit a criminal offense.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shared a statement with PEOPLE at the time: “After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence. No charges will be filed in relation to this case."

Related Articles
Jazmyn Johnson charged with murder and kidnapping in Mississippi
Woman Arrested After Man Shot and Killed and 10-Month-Old Baby Abducted in Mississippi
handcuffs
Man Charged with Larceny Months After He Found $5,000 Outside of Connecticut Bank
Evangeline Gunter
Woman Shoots 4-Year-Old Girl in the Chest While Trying to Demonstrate Gun Safety, Say Police
ay-Z performs onstage at SOMETHING IN THE WATER
JAY-Z Returns to Instagram and Announces New Music for 'The Book of Clarence'
Travis Scott arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center
Travis Scott Announces 2023 North American 'Utopia' - Circus Maximus Tour
Laura Ingraham, host of The Ingraham Angle on Fox News Channel
Laura Ingraham Dismisses John Eastman’s 2020 Election Fraud Claims: ‘I Haven’t Seen That Evidence’
Doja Cat Prince's Trust Gala 2023
Doja Cat Announces the Release Date of Her New Album 'Scarlet' — and Shares the Cover
Rebecca Halbach and Brandon Leconey arrested
Pair Arrested After Child Found Living in N.J. House with 30 Dead Dogs
general view of Guaranteed Rate Field during the second inning of the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 16, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
2 People Injured After Woman Concealed Gun in Her ‘Belly Fat’ at Chicago White Sox Game: Report
Police tape hangs before a crime scene. There are several types of crimes that are studied within sociology.
Knife-Wielding Utah Woman Who Had 'Many Beers' Attempts to Kidnap Stranger's Infant: Police
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13602448a) In this 1974 image provided by the FBI is a poster seeking information for homicide victim Ruth Marie Terry. Officials used investigative genealogy to identify a woman whose mutilated body was found on the Cape Cod National Seashore nearly 50 years ago, solving the mystery of the "Lady of the Dunes" that had stumped authorities for decades. The woman was identified, as Ruth Marie Terry of Tennessee, who was 37 years old when she was killed US Cold Case Lady of the Dunes, United States - 31 Oct 2022
'Lady of the Dunes' Cold Case Closed as Authorities Identify Woman's Husband as the Killer
Hip-hop artist Lil Wayne attends the launch party for Emmanuel Acho's new book "ILLOGICAL" on March 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Lil Wayne Releases 'Good Morning' — the Theme Song for the Fox Sports 1 Series 'Undisputed'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19193 -- Pictured: John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp Says He's 'Not a Big Fan of Rap' and Doesn't Condone Use of the N-Word
50 Cent performs onstage during the 50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour at Barclays Center
50 Cent Postpones Phoenix Concert Due to Extreme Heat: '116 Degrees Is Dangerous for Everyone'
Eminem Vivek Ramaswamy
Eminem Threatens Legal Action Against Vivek Ramaswamy for Using His Music During Campaign Events
Family of 4 Fatally Stabbed
Family of 4, Including 2 Toddlers, Found Dead with Stab Wounds in Suspected Murder-Suicide