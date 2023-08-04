50 Cent Explains Why He Thinks Helen Mirren Will Be 'Sexy Forever': 'It's Her Confidence'

50 Cent still has a crush on Helen Mirren.

In the rapper's Men's Health September cover story, 50 Cent — whose real name is Curtis Jackson — discussed his long-standing celebrity crush on Mirren, 78.



"She's sexy," he told the outlet of the Oscar-winning actress, whom he originally met at the 57th annual Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monaco back in 2017. "She'll look at you, and you go 'oh s---!' I don't care how old she get, I don't give a f--- what nobody says, she's sexy."

"Her husband was just right there with her, he’s going ‘oh, that’s just what she does,' " 50 Cent, 48, recalled of meeting Mirren and her husband, director Taylor Hackford, on the red carpet.

"He notices what you notice, that she’s sexy. It’s confidence," the rapper said of what makes Mirren so alluring. "It’s everything she is for all of these years. She’s going to be sexy forever.”



Helen Mirren and Curtis James Jackson III aka 50 Cent attend the Closing Ceremony of the 57th Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 20, 2017 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

The rapper previously recounted how Mirren "knows she's sexy" during a 2018 appearance on Conan.



"She just looked at me and there was this interesting thing going on in her eyes," he recalled of meeting Mirren at the time to host Conan O'Brien. "It’s a different thing, like old Hollywood is rich, but it’s another thing. It’s this confidence thing from being tested and proven."

"And she looks at you like she knows she’s sexy, and her husband is not far behind while she’s doing this shit. But she still has the habit of looking at you that way, and it’s just the way it is," he added.



Elsewhere in Men's Health cover story, 50 Cent said that he is developing Eminem's movie 8 Mile into a television series. The rapper said audiences “should expect it to be just as big as the feature film and just huge."

"It’ll be huge," he added. "The time period Eight Mile was captured in was further back, so as we’re moving into modern times, you’ll see how we function now - technology changed, th way people entered the music business [changed].”