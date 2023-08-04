50 Cent Explains Why He Thinks Helen Mirren Will Be 'Sexy Forever': 'It's Her Confidence'

50 Cent and Helen Mirren first met at the 2017 Monte Carlo TV Festival

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 4, 2023 12:42PM EDT

50 Cent still has a crush on Helen Mirren.

In the rapper's Men's Health September cover story, 50 Cent — whose real name is Curtis Jackson — discussed his long-standing celebrity crush on Mirren, 78.

"She's sexy," he told the outlet of the Oscar-winning actress, whom he originally met at the 57th annual Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monaco back in 2017. "She'll look at you, and you go 'oh s---!' I don't care how old she get, I don't give a f--- what nobody says, she's sexy."

"Her husband was just right there with her, he’s going ‘oh, that’s just what she does,' " 50 Cent, 48, recalled of meeting Mirren and her husband, director Taylor Hackford, on the red carpet.

"He notices what you notice, that she’s sexy. It’s confidence," the rapper said of what makes Mirren so alluring. "It’s everything she is for all of these years. She’s going to be sexy forever.”

Helen Mirren and Curtis James Jackson III aka 50 Cent attend the Closing Ceremony of the 57th Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 20, 2017 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco
Helen Mirren and Curtis James Jackson III aka 50 Cent attend the Closing Ceremony of the 57th Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 20, 2017 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

50 Cent Explains Why He Thinks Helen Mirren Will Be 'Sexy Forever': 'It's Her Confidence'

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty 

The rapper previously recounted how Mirren "knows she's sexy" during a 2018 appearance on Conan.

"She just looked at me and there was this interesting thing going on in her eyes," he recalled of meeting Mirren at the time to host Conan O'Brien. "It’s a different thing, like old Hollywood is rich, but it’s another thing. It’s this confidence thing from being tested and proven."

50 Cent Explains Why He Thinks Helen Mirren Will Be 'Sexy Forever': 'It's Her Confidence'

Shayan Asgharnia for Menâs Health

"And she looks at you like she knows she’s sexy, and her husband is not far behind while she’s doing this shit. But she still has the habit of looking at you that way, and it’s just the way it is," he added.

Elsewhere in Men's Health cover story, 50 Cent said that he is developing Eminem's movie 8 Mile into a television series. The rapper said audiences “should expect it to be just as big as the feature film and just huge."

"It’ll be huge," he added. "The time period Eight Mile was captured in was further back, so as we’re moving into modern times, you’ll see how we function now - technology changed, th way people entered the music business [changed].”

Related Articles
Zachary Levi
Zachary Levi Jokes It's 'So Dumb' He Can't Talk About Past Hollywood Projects During Strike
Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Photo of Taylor Swift Hugging Daughter Bianka, 6, at Concert: 'We Love You!'
Taylor Swift Hugs Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's Daughter Bianka, 6½, at Concert: 'We Love You!'
Pink paid tribute to Sinead O'Connor
Pink Pays Tribute to 'Brave' and 'Outspoken' Sinead O’Connor During N.Y.C. Concert Stop
James Middleton
Kate Middleton's Brother James Changes Name of Business for Emotional Reason
Ryan Gosling Flexes His Muscles and Sings His Ken Anthem in New "Barbie" Trailer
Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' Song 'I'm Just Ken' Makes It to the Billboard Hot 100 Chart
Adam Brody Says He Tried Out for Guardians of the Galaxy but Chris Pratt Was Better Fit for Star-Lord
Adam Brody Auditioned for Chris Pratt's Star-Lord in 'Guardians of the Galaxy': 'I Wanted That One'
Erin Napier On Creating Community to Support Her Kids' 'Low-Tech' Upbringing: They 'Deserve More'
Erin Napier on Creating Community to Support Her Kids' 'Low-Tech' Upbringing: They 'Deserve More'
Amy Schumer/Instagram
Amy Schumer Shares Highlights from Beyoncé's Boston Concert: 'Greatest Artist of Our Lifetime'
jason momoa snow on bday
Jason Momoa Appears Delighted as He Documents Snow on His August Birthday: ‘Happy Birthday to Me’
Actor Jamie Foxx hugs his sister Deidra Dixon at the LAVO Singapore Grand Opening at Marina Bay Sands on December 31, 2017 in Singapore.
Jamie Foxx Says He 'Would Not Be Here' Without His 'Courageous' Sister Deidra: 'I Love You Forever'
Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston Shared a passionate kiss while out for lunch at the Great White restaurant in West Hollywood.
Jeff Goldblum and Wife Emilie Share a Kiss Over Lunch in Los Angeles
Napoleon, Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby
Joaquin Phoenix Slapped Vanessa Kirby for Unscripted 'Napoleon' Moment After They Agreed to 'Shock Each Other'
Method Man and 50 Cent for Men's Health
Method Man Faced Depression, Darkness Early in His Career: ‘I Just Wanted to See Light’
50 Cent and Method Man for Men's Health
50 Cent on Maintaining His Fitness: 'Strong Is Not All Muscle — It's About Being Mentally and Physically Strong'
Terry Dubrow Talks Supporting Son Ace After He Came Out as Transgender: 'Envelop Them in Love
Terry Dubrow Talks Supporting Son Ace, 12, After He Came Out as Transgender: 'Envelop Them in Love'
Drea De Niro Says Paul Reubens and Her Son Leandro Can 'Ride Bicycles' and 'Take Care of Each Other' in Heaven
Drena De Niro Says Paul Reubens and Her Late Son Leandro Can 'Take Care of Each Other' in Heaven