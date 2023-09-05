5 Teenagers Dead in Labor Day Crash After Vehicle Flips Over Ramp Wall and Lands on Interstate

Five teenagers are dead following a Labor Day crash on Interstate 85 near Atlanta.

Gwinnett County police said in a release that they were made aware of a three-vehicle collision around 23 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta shortly before 4 a.m. Monday, when they received reports of "a vehicle going over the wall of the raised ramp, falling onto the Interstate 85 southbound."

Officers then "identified 5 persons deceased at the scene," the release stated. Three other people were transported to local hospitals, per the authorities.

Gwinnett County police have identified the victims as Katy Gaitan, 17, Ashley Gaitan, 16, Coral Lorenzo, 17, Hung Nguyen, 18, and Abner Santana, 19.

"All the decedents were occupants of the same vehicle, which had gone over the wall of the raised ramp," police said. "Next-of-Kin for each of the decedents have been notified. The Gwinnett County Police Department has learned at least 3 of the deceased were students at Lakeside High School in Dekalb County."



The Interstate was closed after the collision. GwinnettPd/Twitter

The crash took place when two vehicles crashed on the flyover and one was sent over the wall and onto the road below, hitting another car, reported Fox5 Atlanta.

“I’d say it was about a 50-foot drop,” Cpl. Christian D’Allaird of the Gwinnett County Police Department told WSBTV.

“As to what factors went into why the vehicle went over the wall, we don’t know that yet,” added D’Allaird.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While the cause of the incident is currently unclear, it resulted in an extended shutdown of the roads in the surrounding area.

Interstate 85 is also a major thoroughfare between Atlanta with Charlotte, North Carolina.

"The roadways have since re-opened, and the Accident Investigation Unit is continuing the investigation," police wrote in their initial news release.

"It has not yet been determined what factors led to the collision, or the seriousness of the injuries to the surviving parties," police added.

