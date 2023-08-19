5 Great Shows to Watch When You've Already Binged Everything Else

From a rom-com (without too much rom) to a head-spinningly smart thriller, here are PEOPLE's picks at some of the most underrated shows on television

By Tom Gliatto
Published on August 19, 2023 03:00PM EDT
Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne in "Platonic," premiering May 24, 2023 on Apple TV+.
Photo: Apple TV+

As the summer nears an end, television fans may find themselves endlessly scrolling in pursuit of something new to watch.

With so many platforms and streamers available to choose from, PEOPLE has picked out five shows that seemingly flew under the radar but are worth watching.

From a rom-com (without too much rom) to a head-spinningly smart thriller, here are PEOPLE's picks at some of the most underrated shows on television.

PLATONIC (Apple TV+)

The best rom-rom of 2023 isn’t technically a rom-com — but it’s close enough.

Rose Byrne plays  Sylvia, a stay-at-home mom (and former lawyer) who learns that an old but long-neglected friend, Will (Seth Rogen), has just gotten divorced. Out of pity (and boredom), she meets him for coffee — and remembers how much she liked hanging out with this shambolic oddball, who sounds (as does Rogen) like a foghorn with a temper.

Byrne’s performance, as you’d expect, has a pinpoint precision, but she also gives off the humming energy of someone scrutinizing the horizon for excitement.  The two new besties start hanging out, sometimes squabbling to the point of breaking things off, but you always hear what Evelyn Waugh called “a thin bat’s squeak of sexuality.” Delightful.

FULL CIRCLE (Max)

Director Steven Soderbergh’s twisty series about a kidnapping in Manhattan is haunted, in more ways than one, by a strikingly bizarre premise: The motive isn’t mercenary but otherworldly, part of a ritual to reverse a curse. Perhaps fittingly, then, the plan’s execution seems to be under a spell too, with everyone lost in an entanglement of sloppiness, cross-purposes and bad luck.

The show has a large, terrific cast that includes Claire Danes, Zazie Beetz and the extraordinary CCH Pounder, playing a sort of Guyanese mobster who sets it all in motion: She’s ruthless and possibly also insane, bursting with irrational exuberance whether the scheme goes well or off the rails. 

You also have Dennis Quaid, as a celebrity chef, with his hair pulled back into something that looks like a man bun combined with a chignon. But it’s Soderbergh’s coolly gleaming visual style, expert pacing and icy, ironic detachment that work the magic.

DROPS OF GOD (Apple TV+)

This silken melodrama, a French-Japanese production, is an Olympics for oenophiles: We watch as Camille (Fleur Geffrier) and Issei (Tomohisa Yamashita) compete against each other in a series of extraordinary challenges to see who’ll inherit a wine cellar worth $148 million.

If it were just a matter of judging whether a bottle of Beaujolais was corked, we could call it a day, but that wouldn’t make for eight lip-smacking episodes, with richly hued wines being swirled in glasses as a complicated backstory is fleshed out. Each candidate has a special genius for understanding the fermented grape, but  in the end one of them is given a special, secret advantage that has nothing to do with vintage, varietal or terroir.

It's all a bit silly but, to borrow from an old song, it goes to your head like a sip of sparkling burgundy brew.

THE MAKANAI: COOKING FOR THE MAIKO HOUSE (Netflix)

Kiyo and her friend Sumire (Nana Mor and Sumire) head to Kyoto with dreams of becoming geisha. However, before we or they go any further, you should be aware that these gorgeously costumed hostesses do not provide sexual favors for clientele.

No! In fact, Makanai is a sweet, gentle, quietly rhapsodic show that—something like Call the Midwife—celebrates a community of dedicated, disciplined women. The difference here is that they seem more inclined to giggle, and at one point they stage a geisha production of Night of the Living Dead. Which is certainly unexpected.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kiyo, at any rate,  realizes that her true path is to serve as a cook in the establishment, and as a result much of Makanai showcases the simple but appetizing meals she prepares. “We can either be the cook,” says a wise old woman, “or the one who tastes it.” Either role can be noble, is the point, although we'll take No. 2.

JURY DUTY (Prime Video)

A reality stunt so elaborate and encompassing it evokes The Truman Show, this series creates a fake courtroom, trial, judge and jury pool (one that includes actor James Marsden, playing a preening, over-the-top parody of himself).

The exception, plunked down on a hard wooden bench for the duration, is one Ronald Gladden, a solar contractor who thinks he’s participating in a documentary about the legal system. Friendly and open to anything, he stares in puzzled amazement as  the “defendant,” serving as his own lawyer, leaps back and forth, posing and answering questions.

It beats 12 Angry Men any time.

Related Articles
Danâs Funeral (Season 14) Big Brother
The Wildest ‘Big Brother’ Moments Ever, from Dan’s Funeral to Keesha’s Birthday
Red, White & Royal Blue
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now
And Just Like That Season 2 ep. 6
‘And Just Like That…’ Recap: Carrie Hits Send on a New Beginning with Aidan While One Couple Reaches the End
Antonio Banderas (R) and wife Melanie Griffith attend a Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation dinner
Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas' Relationship: A Look Back
It's Complicated - 2009
The Best Comedies on Netflix to Stream Now
Steven Yeun as Danny, Ali Wong as Amy in episode 107 of Beef
Stars React to Their 2023 Emmy Nominations: 'Living Out My Dreams'
sherry cola; joseph lee
From a 'Joy Ride' Star to One of 'Beef''s Hotties, Here are Some of the Brightest AAPI Talents (Exclusive)
Joe Locke and Kit Connor on Heartstopper
The Best Original Series on Netflix to Stream Now
Only Murders in the Building - Season 3
The Best TV Shows on Hulu to Stream Now
Nicolo Tucci, Camilla Tucci, Stanley Tucci, Isabel Tucci
Stanley Tucci's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Desmond Chiam
Why 'Joy Ride' Star Desmond Chiam Left a Law Career to Pursue Acting: 'Lawyers Are Miserable' (Exclusive)
Kim Cattrall attends the photocall for the film 'Meet Monica Velour' during the 36th Deauville American Film Festival on September 11, 2010
And Just Like That, Samantha Jones Is Back! Everything Kim Cattrall Has Said About the 'SATC' Reboot
Anya Taylor-Joy stars as Sandie and Thomasin McKenzie as Eloise in Edgar Wright's LAST NIGHT IN SOHO (2021)
The Best Psychological Thrillers to Stream Now
Heart of Stone - Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone in Heart Of Stone
The Best Movies on Netflix to Stream Now
Insecure
The Best Shows on Netflix to Stream Now
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2
The Best TV Shows on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now