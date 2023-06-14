5 Philadelphia Zoo Meerkats Die from Accidental Poisoning Suspected to Be Linked to Dye at Zoo

The animals all began showing signs of acute illness minutes after the dye, used to help with identification, was applied, according to the zoo

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack

Published on June 14, 2023
zoo meerkat death
Meerkats. Photo:

Getty

The Philadelphia Zoo is mourning the loss of five of its beloved residents.

A group of meerkats — named Lula, Nkosi, Nya, Kgala, and Ari — died suddenly at the zoo last week from exposure to an unknown toxin that zoo officials believe came from a dye that's routinely used to mark animals to differentiate them, zoo officials said, per CBS.

According to Rachel Metz, vice president of animal well-being, the zoo has used the topical dye, called Nyanzol-D, for more than 30 years without incident. The dye was used on the meerkats on June 1, and one of them, Nkosi, was found dead roughly 30 minutes later.

An investigation into the meerkats' deaths to determine what was responsible for the poisonings is currently being conducted with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. While the zoo waits to determine the cause of the poisonings, the facility has suspended using the topical dye Nyanzol-D.

The four others began showing signs of acute illness just minutes after, including vomiting black matter, prompting veterinary staff to anesthetize them and pump their stomachs. However, three of the meerkats died within 36 hours despite the life-saving efforts. The last one died Monday night after spending more than a week under close medical supervision.

"Although the staff had acted accordingly to animal health and safety protocols, ultimately, they could not save them," Metz told FOX29.

PEOPLE has contacted the Philadelphia Zoo for comment on the sudden deaths.

The meerkat exhibit will sadly remain empty, as the deceased animals were the zoo's only meerkats. The meerkat quintet arrived there as a group of siblings in 2013 and quickly became a popular attraction for visitors, thanks to their playful antics. The zoo hopes to acquire more meerkats in the future, according to FOX29.

