5 Kids Injured, Including 4-Year-Old with 'Significant Head Trauma', After Being Hit by Van on Field Trip

"While they were crossing the street and using the crosswalk, they were hit," said a family member of 4-year-old Juniper Ammons

By
Published on June 2, 2023 02:43 PM
5 Children Hospitalized, Including a 4-Year-Old, After Being Hit by Van Outside Calif. Preschool
Juniper Ammons. Photo:

GoFundMe

Five children were injured in California on Wednesday after they were hit by a truck while crossing a street.

The preschool students were in Pollock Pines just after 10:30 a.m. local time when they were struck by a passing van, according to ABC affiliate KXTV and CBS affiliate KOVR.

"The teachers were taking the children on a field trip down the street to the park. While they were crossing the street and using the crosswalk, they were hit by a van," read a message on a GoFundMe set up on behalf of one of the students, 4-year-old Juniper Ammons.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) said three of the children sustained major injuries as a result of the collision, while two others sustained minor injuries, per KOVR and NBC affiliate KCRA-TV.

The driver of the van, a 21-year-old man, remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities following the crash, according to KXTV and KCRA-TV. 

Two of the children who sustained major injuries — a boy and a girl — were transported to UC Davis Medical Center for treatment, per the report. 

The third child with major injuries, a boy, was reportedly transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center. The two other victims, a boy and a girl, were taken to Marshall Medical Center to be treated for their minor injuries.

Pine Top Montessori, the school the children attended, released a statement to families following the crash.

"Our hearts and prayers are with all our families, and we are sending our prayers for their speedy recovery. We remain in close communication with authorities and parents to address the issue," the school said, per KXTV.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Among the seriously injured is 4-year-old Juniper, KXTV reported

The child sustained “significant head trauma” in the crash and was “placed on a ventilator," aunt Jillian Leach wrote in a message on the GoFundMe page, which has raised over $53,000 in less than 48 hours.

Juniper’s parents, Catie and Trevor, “have been bedside with her since she arrived," Jillian shared. “They are living their worst nightmare right now."

5 Children Hospitalized, Including a 4-Year-Old, After Being Hit by Van Outside Calif. Preschool
Juniper Ammons.

GoFundMe

In an interview with KXTV published on Thursday, aunt Allison Warren said Juniper was in stable condition.

That's all we can ask for right now," Warren told the outlet. “They're monitoring her very, very closely.” 

She went on to call the 4-year-old a “ray of sunshine” who “lights up a room.” 

“We laugh because we talk about her being such an old soul. She says things that you're like, 'How did that come out of a four-year-old's mouth?’” Warren said, adding that the little girl has “the largest heart ever.”

The El Dorado Community Foundation is also collecting donations for the victims of Wednesday’s crash through its Community Resource Fund.

“We know that no amount of money can fix the damage that was done, but we can help to lessen the financial burdens of the families involved,” the foundation said in a note on its website.

Authorities initially said they did not believe that alcohol, drugs or excessive speed were factors in the crash, but were looking into whether distracted driving was at play, according to KCRA-TV.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. CHP did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Related Articles
Baby Marcos Go Fund Me:
Iowa Man Convicted After Drag-Racing Crash Killed a 4-Year-Old Boy Remembered as ‘Beautiful Soul’
Steph Curry Shares Sweet Photos of Wife Ayesha: âLife with My Ish Latelyâ
Steph Curry Shares Loving Photos of Wife Ayesha: 'Life with My Ish Lately'
https://www.hendersonandsons.com/obituary/kyleigh-rampley Ga., Girl, 14, Dies After ATV Drives Up a Wire and Flips Over
'Beloved' Georgia Teen with 'Fiery Spirit' Dies After ATV Drives Up Wire and Flips Over
An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa
3 People Remain Missing Following Iowa Apartment Building Collapse
14-Year-Old Found Dead After He and Friend Were Ejected From Water
Texas Teen Found Dead After He and Friend Were Reportedly Ejected From a Boat: 'Our Hearts Are Shattered'
Wash. Boy, 12, Rescued After Falling Down a Well During Recess at School https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=626682656159713&set=pcb.626683389492973
12-Year-Old Rescued After Falling Down Well During Recess When Concrete Lid ‘Partially Collapsed'
Sterling K. Brown, Victoria Monet, Jay Pharoah and Lakeyah
Sterling K. Brown, Victoria Monét, Jay Pharoah and Lakeyah Among Stars Set to Headline CultureCon L.A. 2023
Kristin Davis, along with Drew and Jonathan Scott, reveal the finished renovated home to Kristin's long time friend, as seen on Celebrity IOU
Kristin Davis Surprises Close Friend and Fellow Single Mom with a Home Makeover (Exclusive)
California Nurse on Vacation Struck by Falling Tree Limb on Waterfall Hike
Calif. Woman Has 'No Feeling from the Chest Down' After Being Struck by Tree Limb on Vacation
The small boat marina and harbor at Honokohau is viewed on December 16, 2016
Tourist Who Drove Down Boat Ramp into Hawaii Harbor Said GPS Told Her to 'Take This Route': Police
Search suspended for 4 people missing after Alaskan charter boat sinks: Coast Guard
3 Dead, Including Hawaii Couple, 2 Remain Missing After Boat Found Partially Submerged in Alaska
Kimberly Shannon Murphy
In New Book, Hollywood Stuntwoman Recounts Healing After Childhood Sexual Abuse
Ronnie Peale Jr
Search Suspended for 'Wonderful' Man, 35, Who Fell Overboard Ship While on First Cruise
Two killed in small plane crash in Orleans County credit WIVBTV
Fertility Doctor Accused of Using Own Sperm to Impregnate Patients Dies After Hand-Built Plane Crashes
People view a six-story apartment building after it collapsed yesterday on May 29, 2023 in Davenport, Iowa
5 People Remain Unaccounted for After Iowa Apartment Building Collapse
Driver Survives After Car Flies Off Tow Truck Ramp and Vaults into the Air Before Crashing https://timemeredith-a.akamaihd.net/media/v1/pmp4/static/clear/416418724/cb743f6b-45f8-4e2b-a84d-8d10e7228e41/064abaaf-8370-4748-bf46-e719a47770b6/main.mp4
Driver Survives After Car Flies Off Tow Truck Ramp and Vaults into the Air Before Crashing — See Video