5 Family Members, Including 3 Children, Found Dead in Ohio Home in Apparent Murder-Suicide

A family of five was found dead at their home in Ohio on Thursday night.

Police in Uniontown, less than 20 miles south of Akron, responded to a wellness check at a family home just after 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night, according to a media release from the Uniontown Police Department.

Officers found five victims upon arrival at the home. They said the violence was "a domestic dispute that turned deadly."

The police department, along with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the coroner’s office and the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office, are investigating the incident as a “quadruple homicide, suicide,” according to the release.

Authorities don’t believe anyone other than the five victims was involved.

According to the Akron Beacon Journal, Henry Campbell, the chief investigator for the coroner’s office, identified the victims as Jason Dunham, 46, Melissa Dunham, 42, and their children Renee, 15, Amber, 12, and Evan, 9.

Campbell also confirmed that the victims all died from gunshot wounds, according to the outlet. At 9:52 p.m., they were all pronounced dead.

The coroner's office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Neighbors of the family — Neighbors Edmond Gadzacko and his wife, Denise — also identified the victims as Jason and Melissa Dunham and their three children, according to

Neighbor Edmond Gadzacko told the Canton Repository that the two girls were Girl Scouts and the younger son a Boy Scout. He said he and his wife always enjoyed the family and never had issues with them.

His wife, Denise, described Melissa Dunham as a “wonderful mother,” and called Jason a “nice man, but controlling.”

The superintendent of the school district, Kevin Tobin, released a statement confirming that three Lake Local School District students had died, the Repository reported.

"We alerted our parents and our staff (about the tragedy)," Tobin said. "And we have counselors and others meeting (with kids) as we speak. We are working through this as calm and compassionate as we can."

Tobin said the eldest daughter, Renee, was very involved in the school’s band, which was scheduled to attend and perform at a football game on Friday night.

"This is going to impact them. They are a family and it is almost two years to the day when we lost another band student after surgery," Tobin said, per the Repository. "It's a very, very tragic incident and we will just rally as a school community and as Lake Local community."

The Uniontown Police Department is still investigating the incident.

