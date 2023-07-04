5 Dead After Small Aircraft Crashes in North Myrtle Beach

Four people died at the scene while a fifth person died after being taken to hospital following the crash on Sunday, according to authorities

By
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
Published on July 4, 2023 12:51PM EDT
light-aircraft-myrtle-beach
Five people have died after a light aircraft crashed in Myrtle Beach. Photo:

Terri Richardson/The Sun News via AP

Five people have died after a light aircraft crashed in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Sunday. 

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed it is investigating the crash, which involved a Piper PA-32R-300 aircraft, on Twitter on Sunday evening. 

As reported by CNN, the plane had departed Grand Strand Airport before crashing two miles northwest of the airport on Pete Dye Dr. The plane departed Grand Strand Airport around 11:20 a.m. local time, according to WBTV

“The Horry County Coroner’s Office is still in the process of identifying the victims. They will be releasing the information once everyone is identified and next of kin are notified,” North Myrtle Beach Police Public Information Officer Pat Wilkinson told CNN.

On Monday night, the North Myrtle Beach Police confirmed that the debris from the crash had been removed and the road had been reopened. 

light-aircraft-myrtle-beach
The plane crashed on Sunday morning shortly after take off.

Terri Richardson/The Sun News via AP

“The debris from the plane crash site on Pete Dye Dr has been removed. Pete Dye Dr is now back open,” the police department shared on Facebook. “We thank you all for your cooperation and assistance. Please keep the victims of this tragedy and their families in your prayers.” 

Per WBTV, Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard of the Horry County Coroner’s Office said that four people died at the scene of the crash. One person was pulled from the wreckage and taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, but later died. 

When authorities first arrived at the scene of the crash, the plane was “engulfed in flames,” according to Officer Wilkinson, per the outlet.

Local media outlet WMBF also shared footage of smoke billowing from the crash site. 

According to The Independent, the pilot of the plane of the plane, which can reportedly seat six people, was among those who died. WMBF also reported that some of the victims’ families are from another country.   

As well as the NTSB, the Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating the crash, per CNN. 

“It is important to note that NTSB does not determine cause in the early part of the investigative process,” NTSB spokesperson Keith Holloway told WBTV. “This is considered the fact-gathering phase of the investigation."

