49ers' Arik Armstead Says He and His Teammates Bond Over Their 'Softer Side' as Fathers (Exclusive)

The NFL player tells PEOPLE how his two daughters inspired growth in his foundation to provide Bay Area youth with academic resources

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye, Writer/Reporter - Sports
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE covering sports. Her previous work appears in The New York Post and Popstar! Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 29, 2023 12:22PM EDT
Arik Armstead
Photo:

Arik Armstead/Instagram

Arik Armstead isn't paid to be soft on the football field, but the San Francisco 49ers star tells PEOPLE he and his teammates love embracing that side of their personalities when they're spending time together off of the gridiron.

"I play football, so it's a lot of testosterone and a lot of masculine ego and energy, and all that around, so when I come home and get to be a dad, I get to be softer and I enjoy that side," Armstead, 29, says. The NFL player shares two daughters, Amiri, 2, and Ayla, 1, with his wife Melinda.

Embracing that softer side off of the field has been a valuable bonding tool for his teammates as well.

"There's a lot of dads on the team. I get to see a different side of my teammates too, and being dads. It's a lot of fun."

Arik Armstead
Arik Armstead of the San Francisco 49ers defends during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on August 15, 2015 in Houston, Texas. The Texans defeated the 49ers 23-10. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images).

Most recently, Armstead invited his teammates and their families over for Memorial Day. "I had some of teammates and their families over. We have a bounce house that's set up in our living room for the girls."

"We set up the bounce house, we have a pool, and it was a blast," says Armstead. "Spending time with his teammates "in that element" has been "a lot of fun" for the father of two.

His foundation, the Arik Armstead Project, was founded in 2019. According to the organization's website, the project "provides youth with positive spaces, tools, and academic support" in Sacramento and the Bay Area of California.

Armstead says his driving focus for the foundation is to "provide opportunities for people who don't have them."

"It was important for me because I feel education is key and that our youth are our future," he explains. "I didn't like that education and opportunity were determined by zip code, and the family you were born into, where you live, or the amount of money you have. I feel that there is a big group of society that is full of potential that doesn't get tapped into, because they lack resources, and they lack support and opportunities."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Having his own kids has further fueled Armstead's desire to make a difference.

"I started it before I had kids, so now I even see the more relevance and importance of it, having kids and seeing how big, obviously, a role that we play in their lives, and that how hard it is to do it on your own. It takes a big community to raise children in the right manner."

Related Articles
Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders Reveals 3rd Sport He Could've Played Professionally After Starring in NFL and MLB (Exclusive)
Josh Allen
Josh Allen Says He's 'Loving' Time Between NFL Seasons to 'Develop Those Relationships' (Exclusive)
Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo attend the 6th Annual Best Buddies' Celebration of Mothers on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Christian McCaffrey Would 'Love' for His Kids to Play Sports If He's 'Fortunate' to Have Them (Exclusive)
Christian McCaffrey x The Logan Project
Christian McCaffrey Honors His Super Fan Who Died of Cancer at Age 12: 'Let His Name Live on Forever'
Hall of Fame linebacker Dave Wilcox celebrates with fans as he is introduced prior to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement on August 06, 2022 in Canton, Ohio.
NFL Hall of Famer Dave 'Intimidator' Wilcox Dead at 80
Colin Kaepernick attends Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala at Tyler Perry Studios
Colin Kaepernick Says He Found It 'Very Difficult' to Call Out Adoptive Parents Over Racial Issues
Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce: Everything to Know About the NFL Brothers
Tom Brady
Life After Football: The Notable Second Acts of NFL Stars
Nick and Joey Bosa
Nick Bosa and Joey Bosa: Everything to Know About the NFL Brothers
Dell Curry, Ayesha Curry, Sonya Curry and Stephen Curry attend the Williams-Sonoma Ayesha Curry Book Signing at Williams-Sonoma Columbus Circle on September 20, 2016 in New York, New York
All About Steph Curry's Parents, Dell and Sonya Curry
Colton Underwood Talks Advocating for Athletes' Mental Health in Congress exclu
Colton Underwood Talks Lobbying Congress to 'Protect Student-Athlete' Mental Health
Ndamukong Suh #74 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lincoln Financial Field on November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images); Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers points against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Ndamukong Suh Says It's 'Always Good' to Beat Aaron Rodgers, but Admits 'There's Definitely Mutual Respect'
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are both three-time All-Pro picks and each has won a Super Bowl. The big advantage: Travis is 2-0 against his older brother. The Kelce brothers face off one more time when the Philadelphia Eagles (1-2) host the Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2021 Chiefs Eagles Preview Football, Kansas City, United States - 17 Sep 2017
31 Sets of Siblings Who've Competed in the NFL in the Last 10 Years
San Francisco 49ers Tight End George Kittle (85) poses with his wife, Claire, before the NFL pro football game between the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers on January 2, 2022 at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, CA
Who Is George Kittle's Wife? All About Claire Kittle
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) drops back to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Tampa, Fla
Tom Brady Jokes He Started to 'Hate the 49ers' After They Repeatedly 'Skipped Over' Him
Aaron Jones
Green Bay Packers Star Aaron Jones Reveals How He Honors His Late Father's Memory Every Game