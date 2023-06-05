At Least 42 Dead, Thousands Left Homeless After Heavy Rain Triggers Dangerous Floods in Haiti

Nearly 13,400 people were displaced as a result of the storm, according to a statement from Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency

By
Published on June 5, 2023 04:53 PM
A view from the area after flooding in the Portail Leogane, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on June 4, 2023.
Haiti flooding. Photo:

Guerinault Louis/Anadolu Agency via Getty

At least 42 people are dead after dangerous floodwaters consumed thousands of homes in Haiti, according to local authorities.

More than 13,600 homes flooded as water gushed through portions of the Caribbean island over the weekend, according to an update shared Monday by Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency (DPC).

The DPC said 85 people were injured in the floods, and 11 people were missing. 

Heavy rain fell on Haiti’s western, northwestern, southeastern and central regions throughout the weekend, according to the Associated Press.

Jerry Chandler, head of the DPC, said the “biggest impact” was in the West, where the capital city of Port-au-Prince is located, per The Miami Herald.

Resident wade through flooded roads in neighborhoods of Petit-Goave, Haiti, on June 3, 2023, during heavy rainfall in Haiti.
Haiti flood victims.

RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP via Getty

At least 7,500 families were impacted by the flooding, according to the DPC.


Nearly 13,400 people were displaced across the departments of Ouest, Nippes, Sud-Est, Nord-Ouest and Centre, the agency announced on Sunday. 


Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.


Getting supplies to the affected areas has been made difficult by the country’s continuing issues with gang violence, Chandler said, according to the Herald


Crews are “timidly” attempting to navigate through gang-controlled territories in order to reach those in need of help following the fatal floods, per the report.

A woman uses a bucket to remove water from inside her flooded house, after a heavy rain in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Odelyn Joseph/P Photo


Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he is seeking help from other countries in wake of the disaster, according to the AP.


"My government, together with national and international institutions, is adopting urgent measures to meet the demands of the day," Henry said in a statement on Sunday, according to Reuters.


The flooding in Haiti comes as the Atlantic hurricane season gets underway. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has predicted a near-normal Atlantic hurricane season this year, with about 12 to 17 named storms expected.


One storm has already been named since the season began on Thursday. Tropical Storm Arlene formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday, but was downgraded to a sub-tropical depression, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Related Articles
Scuba Diver Finds Grenade
Scuba Diver Finds Live Tear Gas Grenade from the Early 2000s While Exploring Oklahoma Lake
A male hand is using a pen to mark lottery numbers on a ticket
Michigan Man Wins His Second Big Lottery Prize in 10 Years: 'It’s Hard to Believe'
River landscape view in Vail, Colorado
Minor Found Dead in Colorado River After Their Boat Capsized During Rafting Trip
Mom Outraged After School Leaves Special Needs Students Out of Yearbook
Mom Outraged After School Leaves Special Education Students Out of Yearbook: 'Like They Didn't Exist'
Helicopters fly in front of the Washington Monument
Girl, 2, and Mom Among 4 Dead in Aircraft Crash That Caused Fighter Jets to Scramble Across D.C.
Southwest Airlines
Baltimore Couple Saves Fellow Passenger’s Life on Southwest Flight
At least 120 killed and 400 injured in three-train crash in India
Signal Error Likely to Blame for India Train Crash That Killed and Injured Hundreds of People
Mount Rainier
Washington State Man Dead While Climbing Near Summit of Mount Rainier
At least 120 killed and 400 injured in three-train crash in India
At Least 280 People Dead and Hundreds More Injured in Three-Way Train Crash in India: 'Deep Sorrow'
4-year-old Evelyn K. Geer
4-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Canal After Wandering Away from Family’s Rental: ‘Heartbroken’
Pregnant Driver Evacuates School Bus Moments Before It Catches Fire https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=korFXfVhUo0
Pregnant Driver Saves Students from Bus Moments Before It Catches Fire: 'Mommy Instincts Kicked In'
Julianne Lukambo, Columbus high school senior earns $240,000 in scholarships
Senior Who Spent 10 Years in Refugee Camps Graduates at Top of Her Class — and Gets $240K in Scholarships
Entire High School Class Sneaks into Principal's House
Seniors Pull Off Epic Prank by Sneaking into Head of School’s Home (with Help) for Surprise Sleepover
5 Children Hospitalized, Including a 4-Year-Old, After Being Hit by Van Outside Calif. Preschool
5 Kids Injured, Including 4-Year-Old with 'Significant Head Trauma', After Being Hit by Van on Field Trip
https://www.hendersonandsons.com/obituary/kyleigh-rampley Ga., Girl, 14, Dies After ATV Drives Up a Wire and Flips Over
'Beloved' Georgia Teen with 'Fiery Spirit' Dies After ATV Drives Up Wire and Flips Over
An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa
3 People Remain Missing Following Iowa Apartment Building Collapse