At Least 42 Dead, Thousands Left Homeless After Heavy Rain Triggers Dangerous Floods in Haiti

At least 42 people are dead after dangerous floodwaters consumed thousands of homes in Haiti, according to local authorities.

More than 13,600 homes flooded as water gushed through portions of the Caribbean island over the weekend, according to an update shared Monday by Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency (DPC).

The DPC said 85 people were injured in the floods, and 11 people were missing.

Heavy rain fell on Haiti’s western, northwestern, southeastern and central regions throughout the weekend, according to the Associated Press.

Jerry Chandler, head of the DPC, said the “biggest impact” was in the West, where the capital city of Port-au-Prince is located, per The Miami Herald.

Haiti flood victims. RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP via Getty

At least 7,500 families were impacted by the flooding, according to the DPC.



Nearly 13,400 people were displaced across the departments of Ouest, Nippes, Sud-Est, Nord-Ouest and Centre, the agency announced on Sunday.



Getting supplies to the affected areas has been made difficult by the country’s continuing issues with gang violence, Chandler said, according to the Herald.



Crews are “timidly” attempting to navigate through gang-controlled territories in order to reach those in need of help following the fatal floods, per the report.

Odelyn Joseph/P Photo



Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he is seeking help from other countries in wake of the disaster, according to the AP.



"My government, together with national and international institutions, is adopting urgent measures to meet the demands of the day," Henry said in a statement on Sunday, according to Reuters.



The flooding in Haiti comes as the Atlantic hurricane season gets underway. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has predicted a near-normal Atlantic hurricane season this year, with about 12 to 17 named storms expected.



One storm has already been named since the season began on Thursday. Tropical Storm Arlene formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday, but was downgraded to a sub-tropical depression, according to the National Hurricane Center.