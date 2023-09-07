4 Members of Same Utah Family Killed in Head-On Crash: 'Our Hearts Are Shattered'

“They were all so compassionate, kind and lovely in every way,” read one tribute

Published on September 7, 2023 01:26PM EDT
4 Utah Family Members Killed in Crash
Emily and Zach Leavitt with family at their wedding.

Julia DeBry Andersen/GoFundMe

Four Utah family members died after they were involved in a head-on car crash in Idaho.

The crash occurred on Friday just before 10 p.m. local time at milepost 125 on State Highway 33 in Teton County, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

A 2022 Tesla, driven by a 46-year-old female from Mantua, Utah, “crossed the center line” while traveling eastbound on the highway, crashing into a 2007 Kenworth commercial vehicle as a result, state police said.

The Tesla driver and all three passengers died at the scene: a 22-year-old female, a 24-year-old male from Kaysville, and a child.

Family members have identified the victims as Jennifer Blaine, daughters Emily Levitt, 22, and Denali Blaine, 11, and Emily’s husband, Zach Leavitt. A family dog named Peaches was also killed in the crash.

Jennifer, a mom of five, was driving at the time of the crash, according to a GoFundMe page, which has raised more than $32,000 as of Thursday.

“There will never be words to satisfy or dissipate the grief and broken hearts of the Blaine and Leavitt families,” read a message on the fundraising page. “Our hearts are shattered."

“They were all so compassionate, kind and lovely in every way. We feel that they all just left a golden wake here on earth for us to mend our hearts with," the message continued. "All who knew them, had more light in their life because of their goodness.”

Nate Blaine, Jennifer’s husband, said the group killed in Friday’s crash was planning to meet up with him and his son Bronco to go backpacking, according to NBC affiliate KSL-TV.

"I knew she gets tired when it gets late and I told her, 'Do you want to get a hotel because it's getting late?' and she said, 'No, I'm sleeping in a hammock tonight,’” Nate recalled.

"When I found out [about the crash], I immediately fell to the ground just sobbing," he added.

An investigation is ongoing, according to ISP.

Jennifer was the director of the Promontory School of Expeditionary Learning, where Denali attended school, according to KSL-TV.

Emily and Zach tied the knot last August while attending Brigham Young University in Provo, per the outlet. They were remembered as being "madly in love" as well as "diligent, dedicated students," according to a tribute on the family's GoFundMe.

Friends and coworkers of the victims organized a vigil late Saturday night to show their support and respect to the family who lost their four loved ones, according to CBS affiliate KUTV.

A vigil for the crash victims was held Saturday night. Family friend Annette Ash said the family was “very outgoing and very active.”

“They are also active in the community and have been instrumental in a lot of different ways within the community,” Ash told the outlet. “They have no hesitation in serving others and helping other people.”

“There has been such a huge outpouring of love and kindness, that we can’t keep us p with everyone trying to help," read a message on the family fundraiser. “Thank you, thank you from the bottom of our broken hearts for all the exceptional love and support that has been poured on this deserving family”

A funeral for the family members is scheduled for Sept. 16.

