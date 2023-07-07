4 Sisters Pregnant at Same Time Say the Coincidence is 'Just Mind-Blowing'

Four sisters are expecting to welcome babies this year — in an incredible coincidence that surprised them all!

The sisters — Jessica Hanna, Jordan Sutton, Jena Primsky and Jaden Lortz — who live across three different states, told Good Morning America that finding out that they were all pregnant at the same time was “a complete shock.”

"I know so many people will say, 'You guys all planned this,' but with two of us having fertility help, definitely not planned. It's just, God works in mysterious ways," Hanna told Good Morning America.

In a further twist of fate, two of the four sisters, oldest sister Primsky, 33, who lives in Colorado and youngest sister Lortz, 25, who lives in Texas also happen to share the same due date of Oct. 1. For Primsky and her husband Mike, the child, a baby boy, will be their second, while Lortz and her husband Jake are expecting their first child, a baby girl.

Sisters Jena Primsky, Jaden Lortz, Jessica Hanna, and Jordan Sutton are all pregnant at the same time. Wildfire Photo Co.

Sutton, 27, who lives in Nebraska will be welcoming her child (and is still awaiting news on the baby’s sex) with husband Dylan in August, while Hanna and her husband Nolan, who are also located Nebraska, will be the last to welcome their baby girl with a due date of Nov. 11.

While Sutton told Good Morning America she had known for a while that her sisters were also pregnant, Hanna said she didn't find out her siblings were all expecting until around the Easter holiday — when she announced her own pregnancy.

“I had little cookies made that said 'Baby Hanna, coming November 2023' and I gave that to Jena and Jaden before we had dinner on Easter, and they were both kind of like, in shock," Hanna — who discovered she was pregnant in March — noted to the outlet.

Their mother had been aware that all of her daughters were pregnant and surprised the siblings with a sweet Easter treat to celebrate. "She shared it with all of us and we opened up these eggs and it had a picture of us on it that said, 'All of my babies are having babies,'" Primsky said. "It was madness. It was so fun."

Hanna told the outlet that she “didn’t believe” the news at first. “I didn't think Jaden was trying as soon, and same with Jenna, so it was just like mind-blowing."

The sisters — who hail from Dallas originally — now all share a group chat called “Bumpin” to update each other on their pregnancies from across the U.S. Younger sister Lortz told the publication that she thinks the pregnancies have strengthened their bond as sisters as well, noting that “it's brought us closer together in a different way."

"We always send memes or recipes or whatever we're craving," Hanna said. "Like we go to a doctor appointment, we tell each other how that went."

Welcoming a set of cousins so close together is, the siblings said, a “surreal feeling.”

“We grew up with a super big family with 35 cousins, so it's just kind of a dream come true with having our own kids now being able to grow up together this close,” Hanna added. “It's just crazy."