4 People and Dog Rescued 'Moments' Before Sinking Boat Capsized in New Jersey Bay: 'Fortunate'

Four people and a dog were rescued by the Coast Guard minutes before their boat capsized off the coast of New Jersey on Sunday, according to authorities.

The 30-foot recreational boat had begun to sink near the Forked River in Barnegat Bay when a small crew from Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light discovered the boat, according to a Coast Guard news release.

The boat capsized “moments after completing the personnel transfer,” into the 29-foot response boat, the Coast Guard said.

“The boat’s owner believes the boat was taking on water due to a loose plug, but the compartment was not accessible to confirm,” Chief Warrant Officer James B. Corbisiero, Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light’s commanding officer, said in a statement.

Although the names of the four people onboard have not been publicly released, NJ.com identified them as four men.

“The timing of this rescue was fortunate," Corbisiero added.

"I commend the Coast Guard boat crew’s attentiveness and fast actions to aid these people and their dog," the official said.

The rescued boaters and the canine — who were all uninjured — were transported to a marina in Lanoka Harbor, New Jersey, along with their boat, according to the Coast Guard.

Earlier this month, the Coast Guard, along with state and local responders, executed a similar rescue when five people were saved after their boat capsized at the entrance to Barnegat Inlet shortly before 7 p.m. on August 8, according to MidJersey.News.

