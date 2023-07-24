4 People Confirmed Dead in Helicopter Crash at Remote Alaska Lake

The bodies of the four victims, including the helicopter pilot, were recovered from the shallow lake on Sunday

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 24, 2023 09:39AM EDT
This photo provided by North Slope Borough shows an aerial view of a shallow lake where a helicopter crashed on Alaska's North Slope near Utqiagvik
Lake where helicopter crashed near Utqiagvik, Alaska, on July 20, 2023. Photo:

North Slope Borough via AP

Four people have been confirmed dead after a helicopter crashed into a shallow lake in Alaska last week.

On Sunday, the Alaska Department of Natural Resources confirmed in a statement that they had lost three employees in the crash, while the pilot of the helicopter also died. 

“The Department of Natural Resources is mourning the loss of three Division of Geological and Geophysical Surveys teammates and their pilot in a helicopter crash on the North Slope,” the statement read. “Today, search and rescue officials confirmed that four victims had been found in the wreckage of the helicopter initially located early Friday morning.” 

“It is with very heavy hearts we announce the loss of DGGS employees Ronnie Daanen, Justin Germann and Tori Moore, along with pilot Tony Higdon,” the statement continued. “DNR will remain in close contact with their families, and continue to offer our prayers and condolences to all of their loved ones.”

According to the Associated Press, Alaska search-and-rescue divers recovered the bodies of the four crash victims from the sunken wreckage on Sunday. The employees had been doing field survey work near the city of Utqiaġvik, per the Alaska Department of Natural Resources

The cause of the crash, which happened on Thursday, is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board, NBC News reports. 

Per The New York Times, the wreckage of the helicopter was found in a shallow lake in a remote area about 50 miles southwest of Utqiagvik. The aircraft was a Bell 206, as reported by the outlet.

The company that operated the helicopter, Maritime Helicopters, said in a statement that “the entire Maritime family is deeply saddened by this tragedy and ask that you keep your thoughts and prayers” for the families who lost loved ones in the incident.

A Bell 206 helicopter in flight
A Bell 206 helicopter in flight.

Getty Images

In a second statement, the company paid tribute to pilot Higdon, whom they said was “loved and respected.”

“We all knew Tony as the consummate professional and a skilled pilot,” the latter statement read. “He will be greatly missed.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

AP reported that Higdon was 48 years old and from North Pole, Alaska. 

According to the outlet, Clint Johnson, chief of the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska region, said that the only way to raise the wreckage from the lake would be to use another helicopter.

Related Articles
Cinnamon American Black Bear poses on a large boulder
Woman Dead After ‘Apparent Bear Encounter’ Near Yellowstone National Park
Man Dies After Stone Slab Falls on Him
Man, 60, Dies After Stone Slab Falls on Him at Workplace
Body of 2-Year-Old Found After She and Brother Swept Away in Pennsylvania River/people/HI/bailey
Body of 2-Year-Old Girl Found After She and Brother Swept Away by Pennsylvania Flood
Texas Cliff Rescue, Helicopter
Minn. Crews Complete 'Difficult' Rescue of 74-Year-Old Man Who Fell More Than 50 Ft. Off a Cliff
Hiker, Joel Tranby 21, Dies After Falling At Least 300 Feet Down Steep Ravine While Climbing Ore. Mountain
'Caring' Student, 21, Dies After Falling at Least 300 Feet While Climbing Ore. Volcano
Florida Student Chris Pospisil Recalls Being Attacked by Shark While Surfing
Fla. Student Recalls Being Attacked by Shark While Surfing: ‘I Saw My Foot in His Mouth’
Lumber Truck - stock photo
Fla. Woman, 25, Dies After Rear-Ending Logging Truck, Causing Logs to Crash Through Window
Robert Owens geocacher found
Remains Found amid Search for N.J. Father Who Disappeared in Louisiana Forest on Geocaching Trip
California powerball
Single Winning Powerball Ticket Worth $1.08 Billion Sold in Los Angeles
yellowstone national park
Woman Gored by Bison in Yellowstone National Park Gets Engaged in the Hospital: ‘I Said Yes!'
Hunter Ganey (Deceased)
Fla. Boy Dead, Brother Seriously Injured After Jet Ski Crashed Into Boat While They Were Fishing
Members of the crew of the Mexican tuna vessel "Maria Delia" pose for a picture with "Bella", Australian sailor Tim Shaddock's dog, after arriving at the port of Manzanillo, Colima State, on July 18, 2023.
Dog Lost at Sea with Sailor for Months Adopted by Crew Member Who Helped Rescue Them
A smiling alligator, Florida
Man Bitten by 'Aggressive' Alligator While Snorkeling in 'Designated Swim Area' of Florida Spring
Christopher Hampton, Teen Who Disappeared During Football Camp Found Dead in Ariz. Lake
Teen Found Dead in Ariz. Lake After He Went Missing While on Trip with Football Team: 'Kind Young Man'
18-Year-Old College Student Killed After Loose Truck Tire Smashes Through Windshield - Lauren Collins
18-Year-Old College Student Killed After Loose Truck Tire Smashes Through Windshield
Duvan Perez who died at a processing plant
16-Year-Old Boy Dies After Becoming ‘Entangled’ in Machinery at Mississippi Poultry Plant