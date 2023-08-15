4 Charged After Florida Woman Claims She Was Kidnapped and Held in Dog Cage

The suspects "did forcibly confine, abduct or imprison the victim ... for the purpose of inflicting bodily harm," an affidavit obtained by Fox News said

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 15, 2023 10:28AM EDT
Florida Orange County Sheriff Vehicle January 18, 2021
Orange County Sheriff vehicle. Photo:

humblebleufrog photo/Alamy Stock Photo

Four people have been arrested and charged with kidnapping in Florida after a woman claimed that they held against her will in a dog cage.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, a woman had knocked on a neighbor’s door on Barnett Place in Pine Hills, Florida, on Saturday, pleading for help after she claimed she escaped from a cage on a nearby property.

Following an investigation, police arrested Monica Reed, 37, Damon Tromp, 19, Kevin Holmes, 21, and Cortez Marenzo Bernard Jackson, 39, on charges of armed kidnapping and false imprisonment.

Reed was also arrested on a separate aggravated battery with firearm charge for allegedly whipping the victim with a pistol, per a post from the Orange County Sheriff's Office on X (formerly Twitter).

An affidavit obtained by Fox News claimed that "the manner in which the firearm was used could have caused great bodily harm or permanent disfigurement.”

The affidavit alleged, per the outlet, that the victim was forced into a car while at gunpoint and had her hands tied with a chord. Police then claimed that her hands and feet were then bound together with duct tape and her mouth was also taped shut. She was then allegedly kept in a dog cage in Reed’s backyard.

Per Fox News, the affidavit alleged that the suspects had been trying to “obtain information” including the woman’s address in regards to a “potential stolen item."

In trying to obtain that information the suspects "did forcibly confine, abduct or imprison the victim against their will by for the purpose of inflicting bodily harm or terrorizing the victim," the affidavit claimed, according to the outlet.

Police say the victim managed to escape the cage and had knocked on the doors of neighboring homes to ask for help. Deputies were dispatched to the scene where the incident was then investigated, Fox News reported.

According to the outlet, aside from the kidnapping charges, Jackson reportedly is also facing a separate count of failure to appear on a previous petit theft retail charge.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Police noted in their X post that the victim — who was not named — is "expected to recover."

The Orange County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on Tuesday.

Related Articles
Alex Collins #34 of the Baltimore Ravens
Former NFL Running Back Alex Collins Dead at 28 Following Motorcycle Crash: His 'Light Shined Brightly'
Sushi Staples A 10-Year-Old Boy Found Was Dead in a Garbage Can in Mother's Garage. Heâd Been There for 7 Months
Cause of Death for Boy, 10, Found in Garbage Bin in Mom's Garage After 7 Months Was Gunshot Wound
Murderer Fla. Man 'Was the Most Amazing Human,' Friends Say as Police Name Husband a Prime Suspect
Friends Remember Slain Fla. Man Whose Husband Is Now Suspect in Case: 'Most Amazing Human'
Saria Hildabrand
Soldier Posted Pleading Facebook Messages About Missing Wife. Now He's the Murder Suspect
Basketball Court
3 Dead, 1 Injured After Shooting at Philadelphia Basketball Court
Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, and Sidney Powell
18 Trump Allies Indicted in Georgia Election Interference Probe, Including Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows
Dashja Turner
5 Kids Found Malnourished in Basement, Mom Charged with Neglect
Denise Martinez, 26; and Noel Vigil-Benitez 3 Hog Hunters Dead After Falling into Underground Tank Trying to Rescue Dog
3 Hog Hunters Dead After Falling Into Underground Tank Trying to Rescue Dog
Ga. Father and Son Picked up Hitchhiker. Then They Learned He Was Wanted for Murder
Ga. Father and Son Picked Up Hitchhiker. Then They Learned He Was a Wanted Murder Suspect
Rex Heuermann court 08 01 23
Estranged Wife of Gilgo Beach Murder Suspect Has Cancer, Says Lawyer
Alabama Boat Brawl, boat fight suspect, l-r Zachary Shipman, Allen Todd, Mary Todd, Richard Roberts
3 More Arrested After Viral Alabama Riverboat Brawl as More Charges 'Likely' Coming
Minion Land at Universal Orlando Is Here! From Banana Popcorn to Blasting Villains, See What's in Store
Minion Land at Universal Orlando Is Here! From Banana Popcorn to Blasting Villains, See What's in Store
12-Year-Old Minn. Girl on Way Home from Funeral Dies in Head-on Crash with Vehicle that Crossed Median
12-Year-Old Wisc. Girl on Way Home from Funeral Dies in Head-on Crash with Vehicle that Crossed Median
Jordan Cam Walker, Calif. Boy, 6, Who Loved Sports and the Outdoors Is Found Stabbed to Death Along with Great-Grandmother;
Calif. Boy, 6, Who Loved Sports and the Outdoors Is Found Stabbed to Death Along with Great-Grandmother
gilgo beach serial killings
Children of Suspected Gilgo Beach Killer Are 'Caught Up in a Hellscape,' Lawyer Says
Paraplegic Woman Reunites with First Responders After Fla. Firefighters Rescue Her from High Rise
Woman Reunites with Fla. Firefighters Who Carried Her and Wheelchair 13 Flights After Elevator Broke