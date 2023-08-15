4 Charged After Florida Woman Claims She Was Kidnapped and Held in Dog Cage

Four people have been arrested and charged with kidnapping in Florida after a woman claimed that they held against her will in a dog cage.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, a woman had knocked on a neighbor’s door on Barnett Place in Pine Hills, Florida, on Saturday, pleading for help after she claimed she escaped from a cage on a nearby property.

Following an investigation, police arrested Monica Reed, 37, Damon Tromp, 19, Kevin Holmes, 21, and Cortez Marenzo Bernard Jackson, 39, on charges of armed kidnapping and false imprisonment.

Reed was also arrested on a separate aggravated battery with firearm charge for allegedly whipping the victim with a pistol, per a post from the Orange County Sheriff's Office on X (formerly Twitter).



An affidavit obtained by Fox News claimed that "the manner in which the firearm was used could have caused great bodily harm or permanent disfigurement.”



The affidavit alleged, per the outlet, that the victim was forced into a car while at gunpoint and had her hands tied with a chord. Police then claimed that her hands and feet were then bound together with duct tape and her mouth was also taped shut. She was then allegedly kept in a dog cage in Reed’s backyard.

Per Fox News, the affidavit alleged that the suspects had been trying to “obtain information” including the woman’s address in regards to a “potential stolen item."

In trying to obtain that information the suspects "did forcibly confine, abduct or imprison the victim against their will by for the purpose of inflicting bodily harm or terrorizing the victim," the affidavit claimed, according to the outlet.

Police say the victim managed to escape the cage and had knocked on the doors of neighboring homes to ask for help. Deputies were dispatched to the scene where the incident was then investigated, Fox News reported.



According to the outlet, aside from the kidnapping charges, Jackson reportedly is also facing a separate count of failure to appear on a previous petit theft retail charge.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.



Police noted in their X post that the victim — who was not named — is "expected to recover."

The Orange County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on Tuesday.