4 Dead, Including Gunman, in Shooting at California Biker Bar

At least four people are dead after a shooting at a biker bar in California.

The incident happened at Cook’s Corner bar in Orange County on Wednesday night shortly after 7 p.m. local time, according to authorities.

Speaking in a news conference hours after the shooting, Brian Fennessy, Chief of the Orange County Fire Authority, said six people had also been transported to a local hospital, with five of them suffering gunshot wounds. Of the six people, two people were in critical condition, while the other four were stable.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, including the gunman added Fennessy.



Jeff Hallock, undersheriff at the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, confirmed officers arrived on the scene at 7:06 p.m. and confronted the male gunman minutes later.

“At that point a deputy-involved shooting occurred and that involved multiple deputies,” he said. “At this point the man believed to be involved in the shooting is deceased at the scene. At least one weapon has been recovered.”

Hallock added that the suspect “may be retired law enforcement” and said authorities were working to confirm that information.

He also described Cook’s Corner as “truly a beloved part of the Trabuco Canyon community,” and called the shooting a “tragic incident.”

The shooing happened at Cook's Corner in Orange County. ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

According to the authorities, per The New York Times, a crowd was gathered at the bar for a rock music show and its regular spaghetti night. Undersheriff Hallock said the shooting unfolded in front of as many as 40 people, per the outlet.

In a news release shared Thursday, the sheriff’s department said a motive for the shooting is currently unknown and confirmed the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

“The identity of the victims and suspect are being withheld pending official identification of by the Coroner Division and notification of next of kin,” the release added.

According to NBC News, the suspect had targetted his estranged wife in the shooting, but it was unclear whether she was among the victims.

The sheriff’s department confirmed on Twitter, now known as X, that a media briefing regarding the shooting will be held on Thursday afternoon.

According to the New York Times, Cook’s Corner is popular with motorcyclists and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was once a patron, per the outlet.

Orange County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for information.

