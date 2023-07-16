4 Dead After Georgia Mass Shooting, Suspect Fatally Shot by Police

A mass shooting in Georgia left 4 people dead on Saturday and the suspect fatally shot by local authorities.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office revealed that three men and one woman were killed Saturday near the Dogwood Lakes subdivision in Hampton, Georgia, earlier in the day.

Police identified the suspect as 40-year-old Andre Longmore of Hampton, who was accused of shooting the victims around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday when a call first came in, the sheriff's office shared at a press conference. The four victims have not been identified.

Longmore has since been fatally shot by police near Clayton County in Atlanta, said Syntonnia Moore, a spokesperson for the Henry County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday, per Associated Press.

The outlet also reported that the exchange in gunfire resulted in the injuries of a Henry County sheriff's deputy and Clayton County police officer in their attempt to apprehend the suspect. There is no update on their conditions.

According to AP, Deputy U.S. Marshal Van Grady said of Longmore's exchange of gunfire with authorities: “He fired on law enforcement and they returned fire.” Grady added that “the threat posed by Mr. Longmore to the public has been eliminated.”

Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett previously stated at the press conferenced that authorities were offering a $10,000 reward for "any information" leading to Longmore's arrest.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for additional information on Sunday.

"If you see Mr. Longmore, please call 911. Do not approach him because he is known to be armed and dangerous," Sheriff Scandrett said at the time.



"... [I'll] say this directly to you, Mr. Longmore," he later added. "Wherever you are, we will hunt you down in any hole that you may be residing in and bring you to custody. Period. Anyone that has any information, let us know, because we will be actively looking for this individual until he's caught."

The Sheriff's Office shared images of both the suspect and the vehicle he was believed to be driving: a 2017 black GMC Acadia with license plates DHF 756, which was not his own vehicle.

Hampton Police Department Chief James Turner has since called Saturday "a sad day in Hampton," adding that authorities will "do everything in our power to ensure that the person is brought to justice," per NBC News.

Police didn't immediately release the names of the four adult victims so the family "had time to be notified" and for "them to grieve in private before it becomes public," they added.

Turner said Saturday that police had at least “four crime scenes that we’re actively investigating,” and that police are “still investigating" if the suspect was related to the victims. Police have not shared a motive in the shooting.