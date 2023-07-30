4 Dead, 2 Injured in Separate Crashes Close to Wisconsin Air Show

The mid-air collisions occurred during the annual EAA AirVenture Oshkosh fly-in convention on Saturday

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
Published on July 30, 2023 09:28PM EDT
Photo:

FOX6 News Milwaukee

Four people died and another two were injured after several aircrafts crashed mid-air near a Wisconsin air show on Saturday.

The accidents occurred during the annual EAA AirVenture Oshkosh fly-in convention, which is based at Wittman Regional Airport, NBC News reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement to PEOPLE: “A single-engine North American T-6 Texan crashed into Lake Winnebago, around 9 a.m. local time Saturday, July 29, after departing Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Two people were on board.”

Per NBC News, the FAA said the single-engine plane was not a part of the air show.

The U.S. Coast Guard for the Great Lakes region tweeted that dive crews located the bodies of the two people killed from the single-engine plane crash.

In another tweet, the agency wrote that the aircraft “was reportedly maneuvering before rapidly descending” from 3,000 feet high.

The Winnebago County Marine Units and the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash, according to NBC News.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in another statement to PEOPLE: “A Rotorway 162F helicopter and an ELA Eclipse 10 gyrocopter collided in mid-air while flying in the AirVenture ultralight area at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, around 1:30 p.m. local time Saturday, July 29. Two people were on board each helicopter.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

NBC News reported that the mid-air collision resulted in two more fatalities and two other people injured. The outlet added that the aircrafts were owned by convention-goers, according to the Experimental Aircraft Association.

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh organizers said in a statement to NBC News that the surviving victims are in stable condition at the hospital. They also noted that all activity at the airport ceased temporarily and the afternoon air show was delayed.

According to the statements obtained by PEOPLE, the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating both collisions, with the NTSB leading the charge and providing updates.

