4 Children, 2 Adults Stabbed in Attack at French Playground: 'Absolute Cowardice,' Says President

Two of the young children and one of the adults are "between life and death," French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted after the attack

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has also appeared in Forbes, Newsweek, Parents Magazine, AOL, and Huffington Post.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 8, 2023 09:13 AM
French police personnel maintain a secure cordon in Annecy, south-eastern France on June 8, 2023, following a mass stabbing in the French Alpine town.
Scene after knife attack in France. Photo:

OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE/AFP via Getty

Four children and two adults were stabbed at a playground in the French Alps on Thursday.

Two of the young children and one of the adults are “between life and death,” French President Emmanuel Macron said after the attack.

It was an "attack of absolute cowardice," he tweeted, adding "The Nation is in shock. Our thoughts are with them as well as their families and the emergency services mobilized."

The incident occurred in the Alpine town of Annecy at a lakeside park around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, according to NBC News.

A group of young schoolchildren was on a field trip to Lake Annecy when they were attacked, the outlet reported.

A knife attack took place in the heart of Annecy.
Scene following knife attack in France.

Mourad ALLILI/SIPA/Shutterstock 

The injured children are between the ages of 22 months and 3 years old, police told Reuters. The outlet also reported that witnesses said at least one of the children attacked was in a stroller.

A suspect was arrested soon after the attack and remains in custody, according to a statement released by the city of Annecy. The suspect is a 31-year-old of Syrian origin, according to NBC News, and no motive has been revealed.

The suspect was arrested due to “very rapid intervention of the police,” Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin tweeted.

"He jumped (in the playground), started shouting and then went towards the strollers, repeatedly hitting the little ones with a knife," a witness told BFM TV, a French news channel, according to Reuters.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The deputies observes a minute of silence after the attack in Annecy.
Moment of silence.

Jacques Witt/SIPA/Shutterstock

According to the Associated Press, lawmakers in Paris held a moment of silence for the victims. 

“There are some very young children who are in critical condition and I invite you to respect a minute of silence for them, for their families, and so that, we hope, the consequences of this very grave attack do not lead to the nation grieving,” said Yaël Braun-Pivet, President of the French National Assembly, per the AP.

François Astorg, the Mayor of Annecy, immediately went to the scene, the city said.

"All my thoughts are with the victims and the families," Astorg said in a tweet.

Related Articles
EVERLY HILLS, CA - MAY 02: Actor Jay Johnston attends "The Sarah Silverman Program" presented by The Paley Center for Media on May 2, 2008 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
'Bob's Burgers' Star Jay Johnston Charged in U.S. Capitol Attack
Murder victim Jordin Castillo
Ariz. Man Allegedly 'Harassed and Stalked' Ex. Now He's Accused of Breaking into Home, Killing Her
Johnny Depp Stars as King Louis XV in First Look Photos from French Film Jeanne du Barry
Johnny Depp's French Movie 'Jeanne du Barry' to Be Released in North America After Cannes Debut
Qualin Campbell
Wife Called 911 After Husband Texted that He Was Being Held Hostage. An Hour Later, He Was Found Dead
zoe saldana
Zoe Saldaña Shares Rare Photos of All Three of Her Kids on Paris Vacation: 'A Day to Explore'
Natalie Portman attending the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 07, 2023 in Paris, France
Natalie Portman Smiles as She Attends French Open in Paris
heather-mack
'Suitcase Killer' Heather Mack Expected To Plead Guilty in U.S. to Conspiracy to Kill Mom
Several people were injured in a shooting outside of the Altria Theatre after the Huguenot High School graduation ceremony in Richmond
Father, 36, and Son, 18, Shot and Killed Walking Out of Boy's High School Graduation in Virginia
Greg Newsome II ; Perrion Winfrey
2 Cleveland Browns Players Robbed of Jewelry by 6 Masked Men Outside Nightclub
Police respond to fatal shooting at funeral of 10-year-old girl
2 Shot, 1 Killed at Maryland Funeral of 10-Year-Old Gun Violence Victim
Natalia Grace Barnett
Who Are Natalia Grace's Adoptive Parents, Who Now Say Girl From Ukraine is 'Sociopath?’
Anna Delvey, also known as Anna Sorokin, poses at her apartment in New York on May 26, 2023
Where Is Anna Delvey Now? All About the Fake Heiress’ Life After Prison
Madison Schemitz
Star Softball Player, 17, Paralyzed After Ex-Boyfriend Allegedly Stabs Her at Florida Restaurant
Springfield missing women
It's Been 31 Years Since the 'Springfield 3' Went Missing — Here's Everything to Know About The Case
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, S.C. Youth Pastor Accused of Filming Girls in Church Shower: Incident of Moral Misconduct
S.C. Youth Pastor Accused of Filming Girls in Church Shower: 'Incident of Moral Misconduct'
Ajike "AJ" Shantrell Owens
Florida Mom Shot Dead After Neighborhood Feud Over Children Playing Escalates, Says Sheriff