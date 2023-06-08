4 Children, 2 Adults Stabbed in Attack at French Playground: 'Absolute Cowardice,' Says President

Four children and two adults were stabbed at a playground in the French Alps on Thursday.

Two of the young children and one of the adults are “between life and death,” French President Emmanuel Macron said after the attack.

It was an "attack of absolute cowardice," he tweeted, adding "The Nation is in shock. Our thoughts are with them as well as their families and the emergency services mobilized."



The incident occurred in the Alpine town of Annecy at a lakeside park around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, according to NBC News.

A group of young schoolchildren was on a field trip to Lake Annecy when they were attacked, the outlet reported.



Scene following knife attack in France. Mourad ALLILI/SIPA/Shutterstock

The injured children are between the ages of 22 months and 3 years old, police told Reuters. The outlet also reported that witnesses said at least one of the children attacked was in a stroller.



A suspect was arrested soon after the attack and remains in custody, according to a statement released by the city of Annecy. The suspect is a 31-year-old of Syrian origin, according to NBC News, and no motive has been revealed.

The suspect was arrested due to “very rapid intervention of the police,” Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin tweeted.

"He jumped (in the playground), started shouting and then went towards the strollers, repeatedly hitting the little ones with a knife," a witness told BFM TV, a French news channel, according to Reuters.

Moment of silence. Jacques Witt/SIPA/Shutterstock

According to the Associated Press, lawmakers in Paris held a moment of silence for the victims.

“There are some very young children who are in critical condition and I invite you to respect a minute of silence for them, for their families, and so that, we hope, the consequences of this very grave attack do not lead to the nation grieving,” said Yaël Braun-Pivet, President of the French National Assembly, per the AP.

François Astorg, the Mayor of Annecy, immediately went to the scene, the city said.

"All my thoughts are with the victims and the families," Astorg said in a tweet.