4 Arrested Over Kidnapping of 14-Day-Old Twins from Michigan Hotel

Mother reunited with sons Montana and Matthew after "friendly acquaintances" allegedly kidnapped the babies, according to police

Published on August 24, 2023 10:22AM EDT
4 Arrested Over Kidnapping of 14-Day-Old Twins from Michigan Hotel
Twins Montana and Matthew.

Michigan State Police 

Four suspects have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping two newborn twins from a hotel in Livonia, Michigan on Sunday, according to police.

The twin boys, Montana and Matthew Bridges, then-14 days old, “were the subject of an Amber Alert” on Monday, the Livonia Police Department said in a statement on Tuesday. Police added that the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case.

The mother of the twins called police at 10:10 p.m. on Sunday and reported that her children had been taken from a hotel, Livonia police Captain Gregory Yon said in a press conference on Monday.

4 Arrested Over Kidnapping of 14-Day-Old Twins from Michigan Hotel
Suspects on security camera.

Michigan State Police 

Yon said the twins’ mother had left them with two “friendly acquaintances,” returning to discover all parties were gone, adding that they “immediately began an investigation” with the Detroit Police and FBI before issuing the Amber Alert.

Police released photos from security cameras of the two suspects, who were wearing hooded jackets to cover their faces.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, the twins were brought to the Ninth Precinct of the Detroit Police Department, Detroit police Chief James White said during the press conference. 

4 Arrested Over Kidnapping of 14-Day-Old Twins from Michigan Hotel
Jeep on security camera.

Michigan State Police 

“We have the best outcome possible. The two kids have been recovered,” White said during the press conference, adding that the babies were unharmed.

“We’re still trying to figure out exactly what happened and why they disappeared,” Yon said.

The twins’ grandmother, Yvette McDonald, told CBS Detroit on Wednesday that “it all began when she [her daughter] went on Facebook.”

4 Arrested Over Kidnapping of 14-Day-Old Twins from Michigan Hotel
4 Arrested Over Kidnapping of 14-Day-Old Twins from Michigan Hotel.

Michigan State Police 

 "She was just reaching out for a little help,” McDonald told the outlet. "They are supposed to help young ladies who just had babies with resources, gift cards, diapers, etc."

McDonald told the outlet that she believes the people who kidnapped her grandchildren were responsible for breaking into her son’s house the day prior.

"They came to my son's house a day before they kidnapped the kids,” she said. "They tried to break in through the window, the bathroom window, and the front window.”

"It was the same black Jeep that came to my son's house that took the kids," she said, adding that the family believed staying at the hotel would be the best safety measure.

"My son dropped them off at the hotel just to get away for safety," she noted.

The family also received several texts from the people who allegedly took the twins, McDonald said. She said she could not reveal what the texts said, but thought they were trying to hide what they had done.

McDonald told the outlet that "the FBI said it could have been bogus to make them look good to try to look like it was all planned.”

The investigation is still ongoing.

The Livonia Police Department and Detroit Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment

