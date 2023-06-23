3M Agrees to Pay $10.3B in Settlement of Lawsuits Claiming 'Forever Chemicals' Contaminate Drinking Water

The settlement will help public water systems across the U.S. detect and remove PFAS, known as "forever chemicals," which are linked to serious health issues

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 23, 2023 05:13PM EDT
Maplewood, Minnesota, 3M company global headquarters
3M company global headquarters in Maplewood, Minnesota, . Photo:

Michael Siluk/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty 

The corporation 3M has reached a settlement to resolve lawsuits that claimed it contaminated water supplies in the U.S. with toxic “forever chemicals.”

The company — based in Paul, Minnesota — announced on Thursday that it had agreed to pay up to $10.3 billion over 13 years to fund public water suppliers that have detected or will detect these chemicals in their drinking water, according to the New York Times.

The chemicals in question are polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) which are used to make coatings that repel water, grease, and oil and are present in many common items, such as cosmetics, nonstick pans, and water-resistant productions.

PFAS are called “forever chemicals” because they do not break down easily in the environment or in the human body. 

E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty
3M's Cordova chemical plant on the Mississippi River upstream from the Quad Cities.

E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty

According to CNN, 3M has been to court many times in the last twenty years over PFAS-related health issues. Cancer, liver damage, and developmental defects are among conditions linked to forever chemicals. The lawsuits allege that 3M knew PFAS caused harm and failed to warn the public or regulators about the risks.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

As reported by the New York Times, 3M chairman and CEO Mike Roman said in a statement that his company would stop producing PFAS in the next two and a half years, and that they ceased the manufacturing of two types of PFAS — PFOA and PFOS — two decades ago.

Signage outside 3M Global Headquarters in Maplewood, Minnesota, US, on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
3M Global Headquarters in Maplewood, Minnesota.

Ben Brewer/Bloomberg via Getty

“This is an important step forward for 3M, which builds on our actions that include our announced exit of PFOA and PFOS manufacturing more than 20 years ago, our more recent investments in state-of-the-art water filtration technology in our chemical manufacturing operations, and our announcement that we will exit all PFAS manufacturing by the end of 2025,” he said.

However, CBS News reported that 3M insists the settlement "is not an admission of liability" and "3M is prepared to continue to defend itself” if the agreement is not approved by a judge.

According to Reuters, Scott Summy — an attorney for the water systems suing 3M — stated, "We have reached the largest drinking water settlement in American history, which will be used to help filter PFAS from drinking water that is served to the public. The result is that millions of Americans will have healthier lives without PFAS in their drinking water."

The settlement comes after three other companies — Chemours, DuPont, and Corteva — agreed to pay more than $1 billion earlier this month to settle similar lawsuits over PFAS contamination. 

Related Articles
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha Calls Out Body Shamers amid Assault Recovery — 'I Know I Got Fat, I'm So Sick of People Talking About It’
âLove & Marriage: Huntsvilleââs Kimmi Scott Talks âBouncing Backâ After âAggressiveâ Breast Cancer (Exclusive)
'Love & Marriage: Huntsville'’s Kimmi Scott Talks 'Bouncing Back' After 'Aggressive' Breast Cancer (Exclusive)
Georgia Navy vet, 27, spends $81,000 on limb-lengthening surgery after being rejected by women for being too short - with painful op boosting his height from 5'5 to 6' Dynzell Sigers, 27, was previously 5ft 5in and now he is 6ft tall post-surgery
Georgia Man Paid $80K for Painful Limb Lengthening Surgery After Crush Rejected Him: 'Feel Like a New Man'
Rachel Weiss poses for a photograph at Blend cafe where the first Menopause Cafe was held in Perth, Scotland
Meet the Woman Behind the Stigma-Breaking 'Menopause Cafe': 'Why Does Nobody Talk About This?' (Exclusive)
Toraze Davis Go Fund Me
Omaha Groom Dies One Hour After Wedding Ceremony Due to Fatal Blood Clot
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish Talks 'Rough Time' Navigating Body-Shaming Comments: 'Still Hurts My Feelings'
Oprah's Super Soul Podcast
Oprah Winfrey Reflects on 'the Most Powerful Thing in the World' in New 'Covenant of Water' Podcast (Exclusive)
1000-lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Shares Photo Watching a Waterfront Sunset in a Wheelchair
'1000-Lb. Sisters'’ Tammy Slaton Shares New Photos Watching a Waterfront Sunset in a Wheelchair
Brooklinn Khoury Calls Surgeon a 'True Artist' After Final Lip Reconstruction
Brooklinn Khoury Shares Photo After Final Lip Reconstruction Surgery, Calls Surgeon 'True Artist'
Jack Hanna
Famed Zookeeper Jack Hanna Doesn't Remember Most of His Family Due to 'Advanced' Alzheimer’s: 'Real Hard Some Days'
Doctor Patient Anxiety
Anxiety Screening for All Adults Under 65 Now Recommended at Checkups
Sylvester Stallone Rocky III - 1982
Sylvester Stallone Says His 'Rocky III' Diet Was 'Just Tuna Fish;' So Intense ‘I Was Forgetting My Phone Number’
Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen Jokes That 'Real Housewives of Ozempic' Is 'Already Airing'
Latto is July/August "Skin Issue" Cover Star for Cosmopolitan Magazine
Latto Says She Hired a Trainer to Help 'Maintain' Her BBL and Liposuction: 'Holds You Accountable'
Kyle Richards Shares Update on Sobriety Journey, Shuts Down Ozempic Rumors Again
Kyle Richards Shares Update on Sobriety Journey, Shuts Down Ozempic Rumors Again: 'Stop Spreading Lies'
Joe Salazar was diagnosed w Parkinson's as 25-year-old med student, crushing his dream of becoming a surgeon.
Man Finds Hope Again After a Parkinson's Diagnosis at 25 Ended His Dream of Becoming a Surgeon (Exclusive)