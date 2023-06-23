3M Agrees to Pay $10.3B in Settlement of Lawsuits Claiming 'Forever Chemicals' Contaminate Drinking Water

The corporation 3M has reached a settlement to resolve lawsuits that claimed it contaminated water supplies in the U.S. with toxic “forever chemicals.”

The company — based in Paul, Minnesota — announced on Thursday that it had agreed to pay up to $10.3 billion over 13 years to fund public water suppliers that have detected or will detect these chemicals in their drinking water, according to the New York Times.

The chemicals in question are polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) which are used to make coatings that repel water, grease, and oil and are present in many common items, such as cosmetics, nonstick pans, and water-resistant productions.

PFAS are called “forever chemicals” because they do not break down easily in the environment or in the human body.

3M's Cordova chemical plant on the Mississippi River upstream from the Quad Cities. E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty

According to CNN, 3M has been to court many times in the last twenty years over PFAS-related health issues. Cancer, liver damage, and developmental defects are among conditions linked to forever chemicals. The lawsuits allege that 3M knew PFAS caused harm and failed to warn the public or regulators about the risks.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

As reported by the New York Times, 3M chairman and CEO Mike Roman said in a statement that his company would stop producing PFAS in the next two and a half years, and that they ceased the manufacturing of two types of PFAS — PFOA and PFOS — two decades ago.

3M Global Headquarters in Maplewood, Minnesota. Ben Brewer/Bloomberg via Getty

“This is an important step forward for 3M, which builds on our actions that include our announced exit of PFOA and PFOS manufacturing more than 20 years ago, our more recent investments in state-of-the-art water filtration technology in our chemical manufacturing operations, and our announcement that we will exit all PFAS manufacturing by the end of 2025,” he said.

However, CBS News reported that 3M insists the settlement "is not an admission of liability" and "3M is prepared to continue to defend itself” if the agreement is not approved by a judge.

According to Reuters, Scott Summy — an attorney for the water systems suing 3M — stated, "We have reached the largest drinking water settlement in American history, which will be used to help filter PFAS from drinking water that is served to the public. The result is that millions of Americans will have healthier lives without PFAS in their drinking water."

The settlement comes after three other companies — Chemours, DuPont, and Corteva — agreed to pay more than $1 billion earlier this month to settle similar lawsuits over PFAS contamination.

