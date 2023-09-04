32-Year-Old Colorado Climber Found Dead in Glacier National Park

"Calls to the tip line" from visitors "directly contributed" to finding the man's remains, the National Park Service said

By
Brian Brant
Brian Brant headshot
Brian Brant
Brian Brant is an Associate Editor, Human Interest, at PEOPLE. His work has previously appeared 1010 WINS/WCBS 880 and NewsBreak.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 4, 2023 01:55PM EDT
Search Underway in Glacier National Park for Missing Climber
Adam Fuselier, 32. Photo:

National Park Service

A Colorado climber was found dead Friday morning in a Montana national park, officials said. 

The body of Adam Fuselier, 32, was found by National Park Service ground searchers around 11 a.m. local time on Reynolds Mountain in Glacier National Park, park officials said. His cause of death remains under investigation.

"The vehicle of the missing man was found at Logan Pass on Wednesday," officials said in a previous release Thursday. "He was last heard from on Tuesday afternoon and was thought to start his climb at Reynolds Mountain in the morning that day. Rangers were alerted on Wednesday morning that he was overdue."

However, that search had been abandoned due to rainy, windy and foggy conditions.

On Thursday, Two Bear Air, a local helicopter rescue service, joined the search for Fuselier as the weather improved, officials said. A United States Forest Service helicopter, along with more than 50 searchers and a dog team rounded out the rescuers.

"The park and Fuselier’s family would like to thank visitors for calls to the tip line that directly contributed to finding Fuselier’s remains," park officials added. "Credible tips from hikers who had contact with Fuselier helped narrow the search area."

Glacier National Park has seen several other deadly incidents this year. A Kansas woman died in May after falling off a rocky overhang into Avalanche Creek at the national park and being swept into a gorge, and three people died in the park in one week last July.

The park, which spans over 1,500 square miles and includes 175 mountains, has glaciers, lakes and valleys, as well as over 745 miles of trails.

