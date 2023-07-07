32 People Hospitalized After Double-Decker and City Bus Collide in Manhattan

"The impact felt like it was almost an earthquake. The whole bus was rattling and shaking," a passenger on the tour bus said

Published on July 7, 2023 10:51AM EDT
Emergency workers respond after a double-decker tour bus collided with an MTA bus in Manhattan
Bus crash in NYC. Photo:

Gardiner Anderson/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

32 people were hospitalized after a double decker and a city bus crashed in Manhattan on Thursday night, according to authorities. 

The collision, which happened at East 23rd Street and First Avenue in the Kips Bay neighborhood, occurred around 7pm, Deputy Chief Kevin Murphy with the New York Fire Department’s Division 1 Unit said in a press conference on Thursday night, per CBS News. Emergency responders found a “serious accident,” he added. 

During the press conference, New York EMS Division 1 Deputy Chief Paul Hopper shared that 18 passengers had been taken to the hospital — none of whom had life-threatening injuries — about 63 additional people were evaluated by a doctor on the scene. Injuries included cuts, bruises, and suspected fractures in addition to head and neck injuries. The tour bus driver was one of the passengers taken to the hospital.

On Friday morning, the FNDY shared an update on Twitter confirming that a total of 32 had been taken to hospital following the collision.

"Yesterday evening, #FDNY units responded to the intersection of East 23 Street and 1st Avenue for a bus collision. In total 67 patients were evaluated for injuries, 32 of those were transported to local hospitals. All injuries were considered non-life threatening," they tweeted.

Over 40 people are injured in a crash involving a MTA bus and a double decker tour bus in Manhattan
Manhattan bus crash.

Kyle Mazza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

During the Thursday night press conference, Murphy described the rescue efforts and said responders needed to use ladders and rope to get passengers out of the buses due to crash damage.

Hopper also said the EMS operation had been smooth, but added that “we had a few minor challenges in the double decker bus — going through the windows, taking people out." He said that the buses appeared to have been “fully occupied.”

"This tour bus ... seemed to have blown a red light and T-boned our bus. Hit it actually twice, it was going so fast, we think," New York City Transit President Richard Davey said, according to CBS News New York.

"The impact felt like it was almost an earthquake. The whole bus was rattling and shaking," Ishrak Jahan, who was on the eastbound city bus, told the outlet.

"I heard the lady next to me scream, so I looked up and I saw this bus barreling towards us ... I just saw glass everywhere for a second. I, you know, it was honestly like I was in a movie. It took a couple of seconds for me to snap back to reality when everyone started screaming. I saw blood," he said.

Medics remove an injured man after a double-decker tour bus collided with an MTA bus in Manhattan
Manhattan bus crash.

Gardiner Anderson/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Another passenger named Rachel told CBS News New York that she thought the bus was safe. "It's crazy because I'm always like, oh, the bus is so safe and I never take the subway because the bus is better,” she said. “Yeah, it's crazy."

The investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.

