3-Year-Old Dies After Wandering Away from Fla. Home and Getting Struck by Car: 'This Is a Nightmare'

A family is in mourning after their 3-year-old son was fatally struck by a car early Thursday.

Mom Stephanie Noble told CBS affiliate WTSP-TV that the family had just spent their first night in their new apartment in Town 'N' Country, Florida, when they awoke to find that Cody, who has autism, had died.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the child left the apartment building around 3:30 a.m. before being hit in the northbound lane of Sheldon Road near Brennan Circle.

Within an hour, police "discovered an open door at the Valencia Apartments and realized the parents were looking for their child," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

The boy was pronounced dead at St. Joseph's Hospital.

"This is a horrific scene even for our most seasoned deputies," added Chronister. "As parents, the only place you expect your child should be at 3:30 a.m. is safe and sleeping in their bed. This is a nightmare for everyone involved."

According to NBC affiliate WFLA-TV, the driver, who has not been named publicly, had just left work and was on his way home when he realized he had hit something in the road. Deputies said he remained at the scene and is not facing any charges at this time.

Cody's mom told WTSP-TV her son was an "eloper," and would wander or run away from secure areas, which she said is a common behavior in children with autism.



She added that the family had previously used cameras with phone alerts and extra security but did not get to install the features on their first night. "It's hard to understand sometimes why God takes them from us," she told the outlet.

Speaking with WFLA-TV, she said they were "beyond exhausted" after moving and "didn't hear anything when he got out."

Stephanie claimed that on the night of her son's death, the apartment complex's gates were left open and that she wanted to share her story to warn other parents to take the necessary safety precautions.



"Don't take kids for granted. Don't take the little things for granted," she told WTSP-TV. "If it's something as simple as your child locks and safety locks and alarms."

A family friend has set up a GoFundMe page to assist the family with funeral expenses. As of Friday, the fundraiser had raised over $10,000.

