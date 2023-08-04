3-Year-Old Daughter of Detective in Alex Murdaugh Case Dies After Crash: 'She Will Always Be Remembered'

"She had a smile that could never be forgotten and she began each day as her favorite princess, which was herself," read an obituary for Carter Greene

Published on August 4, 2023 01:00PM EDT
Jan 26, 2023; Walterboro, SC, USA; Daniel Greenetestifies in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Sgt. Daniel Greene testifying in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial . Photo:

Grace Beahm Alford/Pool via USA TODAY NETWORK

The 3-year-old daughter of a South Carolina detective who played a key role in the investigation and trial of Alex Murdaugh died after a car crash over the weekend.

Carter Greene, daughter of Colleton County Sheriff's Office Detective Sgt. Daniel Greene, died as a result of the crash, which took place around 11:30 a.m. local time on Sunday, the CCSO announced with "great sorrow" in a statement on Tuesday.

“Greene and his family were involved in a single-car crash” when “his county-issued SUV left the road, colliding into a tree," authorities said. His daughter was transported to Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, where she was later pronounced dead "due to her injury.”

Greene, who was off-duty at the time of the crash, as well as "his current wife and another child" were taken to the hospital with "severe, non-life-threatening injuries." Additional information about their current condition is not immediately known.

The crash is under investigation, and the sheriff's office added that it is also reviewing policies in accordance with "standard procedure."

The Colleton County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Greene is a veteran law enforcement officer with extensive road patrol and detective experience, per The Greenville News.

The sergeant was one of the first deputies to arrive on the scene after Murdaugh's wife Maggie and son Paul were found dead on June 7, 2021, according to ABC affiliate WJCL-TV. He also testified against Murdaugh during the high-profile six-week trial, which culminated in Murdaugh being convicted.  

A day after his conviction, Murdaugh was given two life sentences with the sentences running consecutively. At the time, his attorneys said they would appeal both his conviction and prison sentences.

Carter was described in an online obituary as a rising K3 student at Colleton Preparatory Academy who was a member of the school's "Teeny Hawks" cheer group and "stole the hearts of everyone she encountered."

"She had a smile that could never be forgotten and she began each day as her favorite princess, which was herself," her obituary read. "She will always be remembered for her love of bubbles and that Edisto Beach was her favorite place to be."

Carter Alivia Greene, S.C. detective who investigated, testified against Alex Murdaugh loses child in car crash
Carter Alivia Greene.

BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOME

The CCSO asked that "the community" join them in "keeping both families in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

