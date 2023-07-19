3-Year-Old Boy Kills 7-Years-Old Brother in Golf Cart Accident, Officials Say

The accident left the 7-year-old boy "critically injured," causing him to need to be taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead after arrival

Published on July 19, 2023 12:06AM EDT
golf cart
Photo:

getty

Officials in Florida are reporting the death of a 3-year-old boy who was killed by a golf cart operated by his 7-year-old brother.

According to NBC affiliate WESH, the incident occurred Monday afternoon as the 3-year-old began to approach a curve near a home in Fort Myers, Florida, and hit his 7-year-old brother who was standing in the front yard. The accident left the 7-year-old boy "critically injured," causing him to need to be taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead after arrival. The 3-year-old was not harmed in the incident, per CNN.

"The exact whereabouts of the 7-year-old is still very much under investigation. Was he initially in the cart? Was he a pedestrian the entire time? We're still determining that ourselves," shared Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Greg Bueno in an interview with KABC-TV. The Florida Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The lieutenant added in his conversation with KABC-TV that the case remains under investigation, including the question as to whether the boys were under adult supervision at the time the incident took place.

"I have a pretty good understanding of what was going on, but we're not to the point of releasing anything at this point," he said.

Speaking further about the investigation, Bueno shared with WINK News: "As parents or adults, we want to make sure that any time there is access to any form of a motor vehicle such as a golf cart, an ATV, that we have extreme parental oversight. What our goal is now is how did this tragedy occur? What led up to it and obviously what lessons are learned here that we can share with the community."

The incident comes a few months after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law HB 949, "prohibiting a person under 18 years of age from operating a golf cart on certain roadways unless he or she possesses a valid learner's driver's license or valid driver's license." The new law goes into effect on Oct. 1.

