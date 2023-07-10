3 Georgia Teens Accused of Murdering Man After Plot to Egg His House Goes Wrong

The alleged scheme to egg the victim’s house was part of an “ongoing lovers’ quarrel," the sheriff said

By KC Baker
Updated on July 10, 2023 01:33PM EDT
3 arrested after allegedly shooting, killing man while egging his house, police say
McKenzie Davenport, Jeremy Munson and Sydney Maughon. Photo:

palding County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Three Georgia teens face murder charges after their alleged plan to egg the house of a man because of what authorities termed an "ongoing lovers' quarrel" went horribly wrong, say police.

On July 3, Spalding County sheriff's deputies responded to a call about a “man down” on the 100 block of Dobbins Mill Road and found a white male dead on the ground from an apparent gunshot wound, the sheriff's office said in a media release.

Police used a fingerprint scan and identified the victim as Jonathan Gilbert, the sheriff’s office said.

“It appears that there was an ongoing lovers’ quarrel and the suspects decided to go to Gilbert’s residence on Dobbins Mill and vandalize it by egging it,” Sheriff Darrell Dix said in the release. 

When Gilbert saw the suspects egging his house, he came out of his house unarmed to confront them, Dix said.

The suspects raced back to their car and “as Gilbert approached them, Sydney Maughon, a backseat passenger in the car, produced a firearm and shot him multiple times,” Dix said.

“The suspects then drove away leaving Gilbert in the middle of Dobbins Mill Road,” he said.

Shortly after, investigators located a witness who provided them with information related to the shooting which allegedly “created a direct link between the victim and the suspects,” Dix said.

Based on that information, investigators found a cell phone number tied to one of the suspects and tracked that to a location in Henry County. They searched the area and found a vehicle they allege was involved in the shooting parked at a residence where they believed the suspect or suspects was living or staying, the sheriff’s office said.

Armed with a search warrant for the vehicle and the residence , police retrieved the car that was allegedly used in the shooting, along with the gun allegedly used to kill Gilbert.

Maughon, 18, Jeremy Munson, 18, and McKenzie Davenport, 19, were arrested.

Maughon is charged with murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, battery-family violence and criminal trespass.

Munson is charged with murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, battery and criminal trespass.

Davenport is charged with malice murder, battery and criminal trespass. 

It's not clear if either suspect has entered pleas to the charges or retained an attorney.

“Because they all plotted and planned together, and traveled to the location with the intent to commit a crime that led up to the murder together, they are all culpable just as if they had each pulled the trigger themselves,” Dix said in the release.

“They went to egg a house, the victim confronted them while they were doing it, he lost his life, and they drove off and left his body in the middle of the road,” he said. “Together they bought that ticket; now together they can ride that ride.”

