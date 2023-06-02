3 People Remain Missing Following Iowa Apartment Building Collapse

Three people remain missing after an apartment building in Iowa unexpectedly collapsed on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier this week, officials believed five people were missing, but two were contacted and found safe, Davenport Police Chief Jeff Bladel said in a press conference on Thursday. One had moved out a month ago and was located in Texas, and the other was found nearby, CBS News reported.

Police named the three remaining missing people as Branden Colvin, 42, Ryan Hitchcock, 51, and Daniel Prien, 60, and asked the public for any information about them. Authorities said there is a "high probability" the three men were in their apartments when the building collapsed.

Several recent engineering reports for the building were released by the city on Wednesday, including one written just four days before the collapse. In the report, the engineers reference “several large patches of clay brick façade which are separating from the substrate” that “appear ready to fall imminently, which may create a safety hazard to cars or passersby.”

The report also said that former window openings previously “bricked over” with a clay brick façade were “bulging outward by several inches and looks poised to fall.”

Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten said during a Tuesday press conference that seven people were rescued within the first hour of the collapse and 12 were escorted out of the building. Additionally, more than 150 first responders, medical and city staff rushed to the scene within that time.

Officials were also able to rescue a number of animals that were taken to the local Humane Society on Tuesday.

Officials added that crews "continued to search for human activity and none was detected," per the Associated Press.

Missing persons from building collapse. Davenport Police Department

Although city officials have deemed that the building is in imminent danger of further collapse, plans to demolish the remaining structure to secure the area’s safety have been met with protests, as some argue that the city should stop their demolition plans amid the search for survivors.

Speaking out at a press conference on Tuesday, the family of Ryan Hitchcock, who remains missing, argued that "pushing any delays is one more day he's under there, going through all this."

"Ryan wouldn’t want anyone else to put their lives at risk, too," said cousin Amy Anderson, who added it's likely he "has not survived."



Anderson said city officials promised to be sensitive about the remains under the rubble.

“We do not want a full-on demolition or a full-on delay for that building to collapse more and put more rubble on top of them,” she said. “I plead with our community just to let the city do their job. It’s an absolute no-win situation. This is the best plan of attack.”

Speaking at Tuesday's press conference, Bladel called what happened a “tragedy” and asked the community to continue to rally around the families of those impacted by the collapse.

