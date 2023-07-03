3-Month-Old Baby Found Dead at In-Home Daycare, 6 Others Allegedly Left Alone, as Owner Is Charged

A 51-year-old woman is in custody after allegedly leaving seven children — one of whom died — alone at her Tennessee apartment, where police say she ran an unlicensed in-home daycare.

Anne Jordan has been charged with six counts of child neglect in connection with the incident that occurred in April, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a statement.

According to the statement, the baby who was found dead in the apartment was a 3-month-old boy, and the other children were aged up to 16 months old. They were discovered in Jordan's apartment by the mother of the deceased infant and another parent. The six additional children were in good health.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The 3-month-old's cause of death has not yet been released and a toxicology report and autopsy are pending, the department said. Jordan was arrested on Thursday and has not yet entered a plea to the charges against her. It's not immediately clear if she has an attorney.

MSMV 4 reports that Jordan told authorities that she found the 3-month-old child unconscious in a bassinet and attempted CPR. Jordan allegedly told police that when that was unsuccessful, she left the home and children and attempted suicide.

According to the outlet, she was found later that day with self-inflicted wounds.