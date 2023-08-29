U.S. Marines Identify 3 Victims of Australian Aircraft Crash

Corporal Spencer R. Collart, Captain Eleanor V. LeBeau, and Major Tobin J. Lewis were among 23 Marines on board the Osprey aircraft that crashed on Melville Island

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 29, 2023 08:57AM EDT
Eleanor V. LeBeau, 29; Maj. Tobin J. Lewis, 37; and Cpl. Spencer R. Collart
Eleanor V. LeBeau, 29; Maj. Tobin J. Lewis, 37; and Cpl. Spencer R. Collart. Photo:

US MARINE CORPS/AFP via Getty (3)

Three U.S. Marines who lost their lives in an aircraft crash in Australia on Sunday have officially been identified.

Corporal Spencer R. Collart, 21, Captain Eleanor V. LeBeau, 29, and Major Tobin J. Lewis, 37, were named as the victims in a press release distributed by the United States Marine Corps on Monday.

A further three marines are still hospitalized in Royal Darwin Hospital, with one in a critical state and two in a stable condition, per the release. The other 17 Marines traveling on the aircraft at the time of the incident were discharged after receiving treatment for minor injuries, the release added.

Corporal Spencer R. Collart. US military officials named three marines killed in an aircraft crash in northern Australia
This undated and unlocated handout photo released by the US Marine Corps on August 28, 2023 shows Corporal Spencer R. Collart.

US MARINE CORPS/AFP via Getty

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of three respected and beloved members of the MRF-D family,” Col. Brendan Sullivan, commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force - Darwin said, per the release. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the families and with all involved."

“At present, we remain focused on required support to the ongoing recovery and investigative efforts,” Sullivan added. “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Australian Defence Force, Northern Territory Police, Northern Territory Government, CareFlight Air and Mobile Services, NT Health, National Critical Care and Trauma Response Center, and Tiwi Island Government, who have come together to assist us in this difficult time.”

Major Tobin J. Lewis. US military officials named three marines killed in an aircraft crash in northern Australia
This undated and unlocated handout photo released by the US Marine Corps on August 28, 2023 shows Major Tobin J. Lewis.

US MARINE CORPS/AFP via Getty

The deadly crash on Sunday occurred at about 9:30 a.m. local time near Darwin, Australia, the Marine Corps branch announced on Twitter (now known as X).

At the time the MV-22B Osprey was taking part in a "routine training exercise" known as the Exercise Predators Run, which involves troops from the U.S., the Philippines, East Timor, Australia and Indonesia and will last until Sept. 7, according to NBC News.

"Recovery efforts are ongoing," the Marines added in its post on Monday. "The cause of the incident is under investigation. Further details will be provided as the situation develops."

Captain Eleanor V. LeBeau. US military officials named three marines killed in an aircraft crash in northern Australia
This undated and unlocated handout photo released by the US Marine Corps on August 28, 2023 shows Captain Eleanor V. LeBeau.

US MARINE CORPS/AFP via Getty

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the three U.S. service personnel who lost their lives, those who have been injured, the rest of the crew and indeed the entire United States armed forces," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wrote in a statement Sunday, noting that the Australian Defense Force was offering support for "as long as it is required."

There's "a lot of coordination that goes along with these exercises,” CNN analyst Col. Cedric Leighton told the network about the land, sea and air exercise, noting that it’s too soon to determine the cause of the crash.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“The Australians are great partners, and those exercises are invaluable in providing for security in the Pacific region," he added.

An "an aviation mishap” caused an MV-22B Osprey aircraft crash last year, which claimed the lives of five Marines. According to CNN, there have been at least 12 other incidents involving Osprey aircraft since 1992, when a crash in Virginia killed seven people.

Related Articles
The tail rotor of a Broward Sheriff's Office Fire-Rescue helicopter is seen in the backyard of a home on NW 10th Street on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. The helicopter was seen in distress before crashing into a building southwest of Pompano Beach Airpark
Helicopter Crashes Into Fla. Apartment Building, Killing Fire Rescue Captain and Resident
Record 14-Foot-Long, 800-Pound Alligator Found in Mississippi
'Record' 14-Foot-Long, Over 800-Lb. Alligator Found in Mississippi: 'What a Monster!'
Son Reunited With His Mom After 42 Years
Va. Man Meets Chilean Mother After He Was Stolen at Birth: 'It's a Miracle from God,' Mom Says
Florida Bracing for Tropical Storm Idalia Expected to Become âMajorâ Hurricane https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2vQP-ZatVhY Credit: @fox13tampa/YouTube
Fla. Braces for Tropical Storm Idalia to Become ‘Major’ Hurricane and Hit Gulf Coast
Damon West
Former 'Uptown Burglar' Damon West Found Redemption in Prison — and Became a Family Man Helping Others (Exclusive)
MV-22 Osprey
3 U.S. Marines Killed, 5 Wounded and in 'Serious Condition' Following Aircraft Crash in Australia During Training
Florida Woman Impaled In Back By Stingray That Narrowly Misses Her Lungs
Fla. Woman Impaled in Back by Stingray Barb That Narrowly Missed Her Lungs: 'I'm Still in Shock'
Body of Missing Fla. College Student Found in Nearby Campus Lake After Falling Off Boat: A Very, Very Unfortunate Situation
Body of Missing Fla. College Student Found in Lake After Falling Off Boat: ‘Unfortunate Tragedy'
5-Year-Old Rings Doorbell of Home in Heartbreaking Call for Help After School Bus Drops Him at Wrong Location
Boy, 5, Rings Doorbell Asking for Help Finding Mom After Being Dropped Off at Wrong Spot
Yellowstone Visitor Faces Ban After Wandering into Thermal Area and Suffering Burns While âUnder the Influence of Alcohol or Drugsâ
Yellowstone Visitor Banned After Wandering Into Thermal Area and Suffering Burns While ‘Under the Influence'
Man in Australia Finds Large Snake Behind Picture Frame Hanging in His House
Snake Found Hanging Behind Picture Frame in Australian Home: 'Nice Little Carpet Python'
1 Rescued, 2 People Missing After Being Swept Away by Flooding in Vegas Canals
1 Person Rescued, 2 Others Missing After Being Swept Away by Floodwaters in Las Vegas Canals
Calif. Mom on âHealingâ Trip to Maui Identified as First Tourist Killed in Wildfires: âShe Had a Heart of Goldâ
Grandmother of 4 Is First Tourist Identified as Victim of Maui Fires: 'She Had a Heart of Gold'
Abraham Montes and family. Wife Martha Montes, Son Adrian Montes and Daughter Abigail Montes.good samaritan who stopped to help a driver stranded on a bridge. Then a car hit him, and he nearly died.
Dad Helped Stranded Driver — and the Heroic Act Almost Ended His Life: 'It Happened So Fast' (Exclusive)
Teen Saves 3-Year-Old Cousin from Drowning in Pool: âI Was Scared for His Lifeâ
Teen Saves 3-Year-Old Cousin from Drowning After Finding Him at Bottom of Family Pool in Florida
Christie Rockwood, was last seen on Sunday, August 20, 2023.
Calif. Woman Missing After Home Swept Away During Tropical Storm: 'We Still Have Hope,' Says Daughter