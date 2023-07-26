3 Marines Found Dead Inside Car Parked at North Carolina Gas Station: 'Tragic Loss'

Three men found dead Sunday at a gas station in North Carolina have been identified as Marine lance corporals stationed about 30 miles from Camp Lejeune.

The Pender County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the men were found dead around 9 a.m. inside "a vehicle located at the Speedway convenience store in Hampstead, North Carolina." The discovery came after a report of a missing person was filed, the sheriff's office said.

Their cause of death was not immediately known. Sgt. Chester Ward of the Pender County Sheriff's Office told the Associated Press that the department is awaiting the results of an autopsy because the cause of death "might be something that we don't see."



Ward said that no drugs were found in the vehicle and that they "do not suspect any foul play in that matter." The department added that "there does not appear to have ever been any threat to members of the community."

The sergeant told The New York Times that they did not appear to have died by suicide and that it "seemed like it was more like an accidental death."

Autopsy results are expected to be released by Wednesday evening, per the newspaper.



The men were identified as Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19, of Madison, Wisconsin; Merax C. Dockery, 23, of Pottawatomie, Oklahoma; and Ivan R. Garcia, 23, of Naples, Florida, the U.S. Marine Corps said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Wednesday.

"My deepest sympathy and condolences are extended to the family, friends, and colleagues of Lance Cpl. Kaltenberg, Lance Cpl. Dockery and Lance Cpl. Garcia," said Brig. Gen. Michael McWilliams, commanding general of the 2nd Marine Logistics Group. "Our focus is providing the necessary resources and support to those impacted by their tragic loss as they navigate this extremely difficult time."



According to the statement, the men were motor vehicle operators with the Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2 and 2nd Marine Logistics Group at Camp Lejeune.

The Pender County Sheriff's Office and the Marine Corps said an investigation into their deaths is ongoing.