3-Legged Bear Raids Florida Family’s Patio Fridge and Steals White Claw

A bear in Florida was on a mission to have a good time this past Labor Day weekend.

A family in Lake Mary was in for the shock of a lifetime when their home security cameras caught spectacular footage.

On Sunday, Joseph Diglio was hanging out at home watching television when the family dog began barking uncontrollably. The young boy got up to investigate the commotion and looked visibly stunned in the video.

Joseph grabbed his small canine by the collar and quickly exited the living room. Moments later, it was clear why.

The edited footage shared with Florida news station WESH 2 showed Joseph recording from his cell phone at a relatively safe location in the home as he urged the pup to keep quiet.

“This [expletive] bear in my [expletive] patio, guys. What the [expletive]?” the boy is heard saying in the video.

As Joseph hid from the oversized house guest, he let viewers know that the bear’s name was Tripod — a nickname residents in the Magnolia Plantation community had affectionately given the bear who occasionally roams the area freely.

According to USA Today, bears can be found almost anywhere in Florida but prefer to be in the flatwoods, swamps, scrub oak ridges, and hammock habitats, per the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

“There’s a literal bear in our patio,” Joseph continued in amazement. “Look how big he is! Holy s---!”

The boy let out a surprised laugh as he watched Tripod open the door of a mini fridge the family had on their lanai with the dog — who had since been locked in another room of the house — barking in the background.

After the incident, Joseph’s mother Josaury Faneite-Diglio spoke with WESH about the surprise visit.

"He ate the fish food we had outside next to our fish tank and then proceeded to the bar," she told the outlet. "He took three White Claws, drank, and left very happy. His favorite flavor is mango and strawberry."

3-legged bear breaks into lanai, raids patio fridge of Lake Mary, Florida home. WESH 2 News

Josaury added, "Once I saw him open the fridge, I got scared that he could open the doors to like the houses.” While the boy revealed that he made sure to lock all of the doors in the home as a precaution, his mother admitted that she doesn’t fear Tripod.

"I was not scared because we know the bear really well. He lives here; we respect their habitat as much as we can," Josaury said. The mother and son also noted that Tripod is the second bear to enter their house through the patio’s screen. Minus the cans of claw, the family didn’t report any damage.

Joseph Diglio speaks to WESH 2 after three-legged bear breaks into lanai, raids patio fridge of Lake Mary, Florida home. WESH 2 News

There is one bear that may have Tripod beat.

A black bear in South Lake Tahoe, California, nicknamed "Hank the Tank" by locals was recently captured after reportedly rummaging through over 20 homes over the span of more than a year.

The California Fish and Wildlife Department (CDFW) shared a press release in early August that Hank was "responsible for at least 21 DNA-confirmed home break-ins and extensive property damage" since 2022. He’s known to the organization as Bear 64F.

After being monitored with a tracker, the wildlife officials stated the bear was safely immobilized and they took in Hank the Tank and her three cubs.

"Pending a successful veterinary check, CDFW has secured permission from the State of Colorado to transport the female black bear, known as 64F, and place it with The Wild Animal Sanctuary," CDFW wrote of her future.

"We're just glad that we can help and can give her a good home," Pat Craig, the executive director of The Wild Animal Sanctuary, shared in a statement to PEOPLE. "Obviously, we'd like to see all animals stay in the wild, but at the same time, those that need to be removed from the wild — and can either be euthanized or go to a sanctuary — this one can go to our sanctuary, and we can give her a semi-natural place to live."

