3 Killed After Firefighting Helicopters Collide Mid-Air While Battling Blaze in California

Three people were killed after two firefighting helicopters collided mid-air on Sunday in Southern California.

Deputies responded around 7:20 p.m. local time near Pipeline Road and Apache Trail in Cabazon after "an air emergency," according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

"The first helicopter was able to land safely nearby, Cal Fire Southern Region Chief David Fulcher said in a press briefing early Monday. "Unfortunately, the second helicopter crashed, and tragically, all three members perished, which included one Cal Fire Division chief, one Cal Fire captain and one contract client pilot."

Their identities have not been released at this time. These are the first casualties of California's 2023 fire season, according to CNN.

Fulcher said that Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire Department resources were dispatched to a report of a structure fire near Broadway Street and Esperanza Avenue in Cabazon. Eventually, it was reported that the fire extended to the nearby vegetation.

The deadly crash soon followed, causing an additional 4-acre blaze, which was later extinguished.

"I would like to express our deepest sympathies and sorrow to the families and the coworkers of the personnel," Fulcher added, per The Independent. "This was a tragic loss for the community."

"We think about this and how it affects the families," the chief added, according to Fox affiliate KTTV. "We have lost three great individuals — three fathers, three husbands, three friends, three sons. We want to tell everyone while their sacrifice should not be in vain, that we think about them and we will support them."

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the helicopters to collide. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

PEOPLE could not immediately reach Cal Fire for comment.