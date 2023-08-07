At Least 3 Dead, Multiple Injured After Bus Carrying Dozens Crashes and Overturns in Pennsylvania

The bus first struck an embankment before it “overturned onto its right side" and struck the roof of a nearby Honda, state police said

By
Published on August 7, 2023
Fatal bus crash in Lower Paxton Township, Pennsylvania, United States on August 6, 2023
Fatal bus crash in Lower Paxton Township, Pennsylvania, United States on August 6, 2023. Photo:

Kyle Mazza/NurPhoto via AP

Authorities said at least three people have died after a bus carrying dozens of people flipped over on the Pennsylvania State Highway over the weekend.

The bus went off the road as it attempted to navigate a curve while traveling south on Interstate 81 in Lower Paxton Township around 11:50 p.m. local time on Sunday, according to a news release shared by Pennsylvania State Police PIO Trooper Megan Frazer.

It first struck an embankment before it “overturned onto its right side,” with a portion of its roof hitting a 2016 Honda CRV in the process, authorities said.

About 45 to 50 people were on the bus when the crash occurred, according to NBC News and CBS affiliate KYW-TV

Three of the bus’ passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The others were transported to one of two hospitals, Hershey Medical Center or Osteopathic Hospital.

The bus passengers’ injuries ranged from “minor to severe.” The occupants of the Honda were also hospitalized with what an investigator said appeared to be “moderate injuries.”

Frazer said the incident is “considered a mass casualty incident,” per KYW-TV. 

"We do have eight ambulances that assisted with us, as well as lifeline [emergency response], just because of how many people were involved and the amount of injuries," she explained. 

The American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania said it is offering assistance to those involved in the crash.

The identities of the victims killed in the crash have not been released.

A portion of the freeway was temporarily closed following the crash, according to NBC News.

