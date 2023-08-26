3 Dead, Including Shooter, in 'Racially Motivated' Florida Dollar Tree Store Shooting, Sheriff Says

"This is a dark day in Jacksonville's history," Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said at a press conference Saturday

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 26, 2023 10:51PM EDT
Jacksonville police officers block the perimeter of the scene of a mass shooting
Photo:

AP Photo/John Raoux

A shooting inside a Dollar Tree store in Jacksonville, Florida, Saturday left three dead, including the shooter.

A spokesperson for the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement that "the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting which resulted in three people killed."

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said in a press conference Saturday that the city “suffered the loss of three precious lives at the hands of an active shooter” around 1 p.m. that afternoon.

Waters said the shooter — who has not yet been officially identified, but was confirmed to be a White male in his 20s believed to have lived with his parents in Clay County — wore a tactical vest and was armed with an AR-15 style rifle and a Glock.

According to Waters, the shooter left Clay County at 11:39 a.m. and arrived at Jacksonville at 1:18 p.m. He told his father via text to check his computer at 1:53 p.m., but by that time, he had already started shooting.

“The shooter killed three people before turning the gun on himself, taking his own life other than the three individuals killed and the shooter himself,” Waters said, adding that no one else was injured and that the shooter acted alone.

While police are not releasing the identities of the victims, Waters confirmed that two men and one woman are among the deceased and are all Black.

Waters said that the Jacksonville Clay County Sheriff's Office learned that the shooter wrote several manifestos, “one to his parents, one to the media, and one to federal agents.”

“Portions of these manifestos detailed the shooter's disgusting ideology of hate, plainly put, this shooting was racially motivated, and he hated Black people. He wanted to kill 'n----rs.' That is the one and only time I'll use that word," Waters said.

“This is a dark day in Jacksonville's history, and the loss of life is tragic,” he stated. “The hate that motivated the shooter’s killing spree adds an additional layer of heartbreak. There's no place for hate in our community, and this is not Jacksonville.”

“Our Jacksonville community collectively cries tonight to the victims and victims’ families,” Waters continued. “Our thoughts and prayers are with you now and will remain with you. Please know that in the face of this tragedy, this agency in our city stands with you, we stand united and resolved in our commitment to accountability. We stand united with each other.”

He added, “Those who have personally suffered loss and those who have been touched by this tragedy. We are with you. We stand united in a resolve against all forms of hate.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Mayor Donna Deegan told reporters: “I'm heartbroken, obviously. This is a community that has suffered again and again. So many times this is where we end up and there were so many people out today obviously grieving, upset. It's just something that should not and must not continue to happen in our community.”

She then pointed out the swastika symbols on the weapons the shooter carried with him in images shown by Sheriff Waters in the press conference.

“We must do everything that we can to dissuade this type of hate,” Deegan said. “And so I can't even begin to tell you how frustrating this is for all of us because we've seen it too much.”

Deegan added that Saturday’s shooting at the Dollar Tree store occurred on the anniversary of the Jacksonville Landing shooting in 2018.

“I believe that was also indicated in the manifesto that he was aware of that and perhaps chose this date in alignment with that,” Deegan said. “The sheriff said that this was a hate filled crime. And we just shouldn't have that kind of hate in Jacksonville.”

Related Articles
2 People Injured After Shooting at Chicago White Sox MLB Game
2 People Injured After Shooting at Chicago White Sox and Oakland A's Game: Police
Mom of 2 Who Was Kidnapped from Ohio Found Dead After Car Chase with Suspect in Tennessee
Man Accused of Killing Ohio Mom Was Friend of Her Late Husband — and She'd Let Him Live in Her Basement: Boss
Five people were found dead Thursday night at a Lake Township home on Carnation Avenue NW, the Uniontown Police Department said in a statement.
5 Family Members, Including 3 Children, Found Dead in Ohio Home in Apparent Murder-Suicide
In this handout image provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's office, BTK murder suspect Dennis Rader stands for a mug shot released February 27, 2005 in Sedgwick County
BTK Serial Killer Dennis Rader Named as 'Prime Suspect' in 2 Unsolved Murders
Beauty couch influencer dead atlanta instagram 08 18 23
Body of Instagram Influencer, 22, Found Near Burned Vehicle in Georgia: 'Foul Play Is Suspected' (Police)
41-year-old male Jacob Wilhoit
Kidnapped Woman Rescued After Passing ‘Help. Call 911’ Note to Customer at Gas Station, Say Police
Paul Feig Mourns Friend Who Was Shot and Killed for Having Pride Flag in Her Shop: 'An Absolute Tragedy'
Paul Feig Says ‘Fear and Intolerance’ Killed His Friend Lauri Carleton in Pride Flag Dispute (Exclusive)
Tierra Binion, who was murdered in Florida
Florida Mom of Twins Beaten and Fatally Shot 7 Times During Argument Outside Bar
Dominic Russo, Victim of Teen Who Intentionally Crashed Car
Sister of Man Killed by Girlfriend in Intentional Crash at 100 mph Says Family 'Will Never Be Whole Again’
Wig store generic image
$200K Worth of Wigs Stolen from L.A. Store Serving Women and Children with Cancer
Police Find Body in Search for Ga. Boy, 2, Whose Father Said He'd Been Kidnapped
A Georgia Dad Is Accused of Fabricating Story of Son's Kidnapping. Police May Have Just Found Boy's Body
James Alex Hurley
'Horrific': Grandmother Sentenced for Torturing Her 12-Year-Old Grandson to Death
Lauren Pazienza appears in court Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in New York. Panzienza, 28, who fatally shoved 87-year-old Broadway singing coach Barbara Gustern in Manhattan last year
Event Planner Pleads Guilty After Shoving Beloved Vocal Coach, 87, to Her Death During 'Temper Tantrum'
Mom Killed, 2 Young Kids Critically Injured After Roommate Attacks Them with Hammer in New York City
Mom Killed, 2 Young Kids Critically Injured After Roommate Allegedly Attacks Them with Hammer
Law enforcement officers and EMTs interact next to Cook's Corner biker bar in Trabuco Canyon, California
4 Dead, Including Gunman, in Shooting at California Biker Bar
Andrea Vazquez, Woman abducted after Whittier shooting found dead; man arrested
19-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Kidnapped From Boyfriend's Car Found Dead, Suspected Gunman Arrested