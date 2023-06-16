3 Dead, Including 11-Year-Old Boy, Dozens Injured After Tornado Rips Through Texas Town

At least four people are dead and dozens have been injured after a series of tornadoes ripped through parts of the South, including Texas and Florida.



Three deaths occurred in Perryton, Texas, a small town with a population of 8,500 close to the state line with Oklahoma, according to ABC News and NBC News. The tornado struck the town shortly after 5:00 p.m. local time, per NBC News, which reported that two people had also been reported missing.



Ochiltree County Sheriff Terry Bouchard identified the victims from Perryton as two women in their 60s, Becky Randall and Cindy Bransgrove, as well as Matthew Ramirez, an 11-year-old boy whose body was found in his family's trailer, per ABC News. Randall was working at a print shop when she died while Bransgrove was at a food bank, police said.

Escambia County Fire Rescue said a fourth person died in Pensacola, Florida, where a tree collapsed on their residence, reported CNN.

Almost 100 people in Perrytown were taken to the hospital with injuries, officials told CNN.

Additionally, the storm caused considerable damage, particularly to mobile homes and business, Ochiltree County Sheriff Terry Bouchard told NBC affiliate KAMR.

Speaking with Fox affiliate KCRA. storm chaser Brian Emfinger said "there is just mobile home, after mobile home, after mobile home that is completely destroyed.""

Xcel Energy, electric utility and natural gas delivery company, confirmed to ABC News that Perryton is currently experiencing a complete power outage.

"Our crews are arriving on site and are assisting in removing lines from cars and across the roads," the company told ABC News in a statement. "We are patrolling the transmission feeds into the city and also assessing possible damage at the main substation in town. One of the three main transmission feeds into the city was apparently undamaged, but we deenergized it for safety reasons."



Tornado damage in Perryton, Texas. AP Photo/David Erickson

Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management to mobilize state emergency response resources. The aim is to address the immediate life-safety requirements of the affected areas in Perryton.

“The State of Texas is swiftly deploying critical emergency response resources to provide all necessary support and assistance to protect Texans and help those impacted by tornadoes in Perryton,” Abbott said in a statement. “I encourage all Texans to heed the guidance of state and local officials and to take all necessary precautions to protect yourselves and your loved ones. We remain ready to quickly provide any additional resources needed over the course of this severe weather event. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for our fellow Texans who have been impacted by this horrific storm. Stay safe, Texas."

