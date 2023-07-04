At Least 3 Dead and 8 Others Wounded in Fort Worth Shooting

At least three people have died and eight others have been wounded following a mass shooting in Fort Worth, Texas.

According to authorities, per CNN, the shooting happened just before midnight on Monday.

Of the victims involved in the shooting, 10 are adults and one is a minor, according to a news release from the Fort Worth Police Department’s homicide unit.

As reported by CBS News, officers responded to reports of gunfire late on Monday and found 11 victims in a parking lot in the Como neighborhood. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others died in local hospitals.

The eight other victims were also hospitalized, but police said their conditions weren’t known. The authorities said some were taken to local hospitals by private vehicles, while the others were transported by ambulance, per CNN.

The shooting occurred in a parking lot in the Como neighborhood, according to authorities. WFAA

Police told local media outlet WFAA that the shooting occurred soon after the end of the neighborhood's annual ComoFest. A motive is not yet known.

According to CBS News, Fort Worth Police Sgt. Jason Spencer told reporters there was a "large crowd gathering" in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.

Speaking at a news conference shortly after the shooting, Capt. Shawn Murray of the Fort Worth Police Department said, per CNN, “We had a shooting. It appears that we had multiple victims that were shot. Probably three of them were transported to Harris Southwest. Five more victims were transported to John Peter Smith.”



Murray also said a large crowd was gathered in the neighborhood when the shooting happened.

“Traditionally, the Como neighborhood, July 3 is their big celebration,” Murray continued. “They have their parade, and July 3 in the evening, they gather up as a neighborhood and come together.”

“Fireworks were being shot off, lots of people just trying to flee the area from the multiple gunshots, so it was difficult for them to navigate quickly into the area,” he added.



Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker wrote on Twitter on Tuesday morning that she was "devastated" by the shooting, writing, "My heart breaks for the victims, their loved ones, and the entire Como community that works to build positivity and celebration in their community and our city."

Of those injured in the shooting, one is a minor. WFAA

Police said it was too early to determine if the shooting was gang-related or related to a domestic dispute. “At this point, we just know somebody shot multiple times, and a bunch of people were injured in reference to that,” Murray said, according to The New York Times. “Hopefully it’s just a single shooter.”

Officer Daniel Segura of the Fort Worth Police Department told The New York Times the homicide unit is investigating the incident. So far no one has been arrested and the police are asking people to call with any tips.