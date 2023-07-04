At Least 3 Dead and 8 Others Wounded in Fort Worth Shooting

The mass shooting took place in a Texas parking lot shortly before midnight on Monday, according to authorities

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 4, 2023 01:38PM EDT
At Least 3 Dead and 8 Others Wounded in Fort Worth Shooting
At least three people have been killed and eight have wounded in a mass shooting in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo:

WFAA

At least three people have died and eight others have been wounded following a mass shooting in Fort Worth, Texas.

According to authorities, per CNN, the shooting happened just before midnight on Monday.

Of the victims involved in the shooting, 10 are adults and one is a minor, according to a news release from the Fort Worth Police Department’s homicide unit.

As reported by CBS News, officers responded to reports of gunfire late on Monday and found 11 victims in a parking lot in the Como neighborhood. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others died in local hospitals. 

The eight other victims were also hospitalized, but police said their conditions weren’t known. The authorities said some were taken to local hospitals by private vehicles, while the others were transported by ambulance, per CNN.

At Least 3 Dead and 8 Others Wounded in Fort Worth Shooting
The shooting occurred in a parking lot in the Como neighborhood, according to authorities.

WFAA

Police told local media outlet WFAA that the shooting occurred soon after the end of the neighborhood's annual ComoFest. A motive is not yet known.

According to CBS News, Fort Worth Police Sgt. Jason Spencer told reporters there was a "large crowd gathering" in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.

Speaking at a news conference shortly after the shooting, Capt. Shawn Murray of the Fort Worth Police Department said, per CNN, “We had a shooting. It appears that we had multiple victims that were shot. Probably three of them were transported to Harris Southwest. Five more victims were transported to John Peter Smith.”

Murray also said a large crowd was gathered in the neighborhood when the shooting happened. 

“Traditionally, the Como neighborhood, July 3 is their big celebration,” Murray continued. “They have their parade, and July 3 in the evening, they gather up as a neighborhood and come together.”

“Fireworks were being shot off, lots of people just trying to flee the area from the multiple gunshots, so it was difficult for them to navigate quickly into the area,” he added.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker wrote on Twitter on Tuesday morning that she was "devastated" by the shooting, writing, "My heart breaks for the victims, their loved ones, and the entire Como community that works to build positivity and celebration in their community and our city."

At Least 3 Dead and 8 Others Wounded in Fort Worth Shooting
Of those injured in the shooting, one is a minor.

WFAA

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Police said it was too early to determine if the shooting was gang-related or related to a domestic dispute. “At this point, we just know somebody shot multiple times, and a bunch of people were injured in reference to that,” Murray said, according to The New York Times. “Hopefully it’s just a single shooter.”

Officer Daniel Segura of the Fort Worth Police Department told The New York Times the homicide unit is investigating the incident. So far no one has been arrested and the police are asking people to call with any tips.

Related Articles
light-aircraft-myrtle-beach
5 Dead After Small Aircraft Crashes in North Myrtle Beach
A view of crime scene from the mass shooting in Philadelphia
5 Dead, 2 Children Injured in Philadelphia Mass Shooting
Lewis Spivey (Cleburne County Jail)
Man Gets Out of Prison, Then Allegedly Confesses to 2002 Killing of Ala. Mom and Her 6-Year-Old Son
Maplewood man charged with murder in what prosecutor calls 'horrific case'. Prosecutors believe Joseph Steven Jorgenson
Missing Minnesota Woman Is Found Dismembered, Boyfriend Charged with Murder
MASS SHOOTING: 30 people shot. The 2 pictured, Mr. Kylis Fagbemi and Ms. Aaliyah Gonzalez, died.
Fatal Victims Identified in Baltimore Mass Shooting that Killed 2, Injured 28
Donald Michael SANTINI
‘America’s Most Wanted’ Suspect Who Spent Nearly 4 Decades on the Run Is Arrested on Murder Charge
Lily Silva-Lopez, Obituary Photo
Colorado 16-Year-Old Accused of Killing Ex-Girlfriend in Front of Her Younger Brother
Lake Gladewater
Texas Man Dead After Jumping Off 40-Foot Embankment into Shallow Portion of Lake
Anne Jordan Charged with Six Counts of Child Neglect.
3-Month-Old Baby Found Dead at In-Home Daycare, 6 Others Allegedly Left Alone, as Owner Is Charged
Mass Shooting In Baltimore
2 Dead, 28 Injured in Baltimore Mass Shooting, Authorities Say
Katie Sorensen
‘Mom Influencer’ Sentenced to 90 Days in Jail for Falsely Accusing Couple of Attempting to Kidnap Her Kids
Amber Waterman, Ashley Bush, Jamie Waterman
Woman Accused of Killing Mom-to-Be Because She Wanted Baby Is Now Charged in Fetus' Death
Juan Carlos Mata, returned this morning and ultimately took his own life. Mata was the suspect in the homicide of Lesley Reyes
'Obsessed' Man Kills Ex-Girlfriend, Returns to Crime Scene Days Later and Dies by Suicide in Front of Cops
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson, left, and defense attorney Mark Eiglarsh stand as the jury enters the courtroom to be dismissed for the day after no verdict was announced in his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Parkland School Resource Officer Who Didn't Enter Building During Mass Shooting Found Not Guilty
Terry Lynn Janway; Jack Janway; Dalton Janway
There Were No Domestic Violence Calls to Jimmie Johnson's In-Laws House Before Murder-Suicide: Police
Timothy Norton
Missouri Man Jailed for Life Over Death of Woman Who Was Caged and Dismembered