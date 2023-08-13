3 Dead, 1 Injured After Shooting at Philadelphia Basketball Court

Three men were killed and a fourth remains hospitalized after they were shot on a basketball court in Philadelphia.



The shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. on Friday at the 8th and Diamond courts in North Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE. Police said five males began firing at a group of people gathered on the court before fleeing the area.

"Kids weren't on the court. The kids were on the other side of the fence playing in the street," Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner James Kelly told CBS News Philadelphia. "But some of those rounds hit houses across the street. So it's a tragic situation but no young children got hit."

Isiah Williams, 21, of Lawncrest was pronounced dead at 9:53 p.m. Saturday at Temple University Hospital, according to the PPD. Williams and another victim, 23, were shot multiple times and taken to the hospital in critical condition, while two others — identified as Nyreese Moore, 22, of North Philadelphia and Naasir Folk, 24, of Olney — were pronounced dead shortly after 6 p.m. Friday by medics at the scene.

There has been no further update on the hospitalized victim, who police said was shot twice in the abdomen.

Police told The Philadelphia Inquirer that at least 50 spent shell casings from three different-caliber firearms were recovered at the scene. So far, no arrests have been made, and police said they have no information about a possible motive or the assailants' identities. "The investigation is active and ongoing with the Homicide Unit," the PPD told PEOPLE.

Investigators believe the victims may have been targeted by the gunmen. "It does seem like they had a specific group or person they were going out to shoot," Kelly told CBS News.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney addressed the tragic incident in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) Friday night, writing, "I am horrified by the reports of a quadruple shooting tonight and praying for the victims as well as their families and loved ones."

Kenney said the city offers a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone who fires a gun near schools, libraries or recreation centers. The mayor also reported that officials have installed more than 100 new security cameras around city recreation centers to deter crime and violence.

