3 Dead, 1 Injured After Shooting at Philadelphia Basketball Court

Police told PEOPLE five gunmen opened fire on the victims while they were gathered in a group on the court

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack

Erin Clack is a Senior Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 13, 2023 08:03PM EDT
Basketball Court
Three people were killed and one person remains hospitalized after being shot at a basketball court in Philadelphia. Photo:

Getty

Three men were killed and a fourth remains hospitalized after they were shot on a basketball court in Philadelphia.

The shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. on Friday at the 8th and Diamond courts in North Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE. Police said five males began firing at a group of people gathered on the court before fleeing the area.

"Kids weren't on the court. The kids were on the other side of the fence playing in the street," Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner James Kelly told CBS News Philadelphia. "But some of those rounds hit houses across the street. So it's a tragic situation but no young children got hit."

Isiah Williams, 21, of Lawncrest was pronounced dead at 9:53 p.m. Saturday at Temple University Hospital, according to the PPD. Williams and another victim, 23, were shot multiple times and taken to the hospital in critical condition, while two others — identified as Nyreese Moore, 22, of North Philadelphia and Naasir Folk, 24, of Olney — were pronounced dead shortly after 6 p.m. Friday by medics at the scene.

There has been no further update on the hospitalized victim, who police said was shot twice in the abdomen.

Police told The Philadelphia Inquirer that at least 50 spent shell casings from three different-caliber firearms were recovered at the scene. So far, no arrests have been made, and police said they have no information about a possible motive or the assailants' identities. "The investigation is active and ongoing with the Homicide Unit," the PPD told PEOPLE.

Investigators believe the victims may have been targeted by the gunmen. "It does seem like they had a specific group or person they were going out to shoot," Kelly told CBS News.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases. 

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney addressed the tragic incident in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) Friday night, writing, "I am horrified by the reports of a quadruple shooting tonight and praying for the victims as well as their families and loved ones."

Kenney said the city offers a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone who fires a gun near schools, libraries or recreation centers. The mayor also reported that officials have installed more than 100 new security cameras around city recreation centers to deter crime and violence.

Related Articles
Philadelphia Mass Shooting Victim Lashyd Merritt
Victims of Deadly Mass Shooting in Philadelphia Identified
At Least 3 Dead and 8 Others Wounded in Fort Worth Shooting
At Least 3 Dead and 8 Others Wounded in Fort Worth Shooting
Mass Shooting In Baltimore
2 Dead, 28 Injured in Baltimore Mass Shooting, Authorities Say
Jarike Dorsey; Demorie Williams; Syncere Brown
Victims of Deadly Shreveport, La., 4th of July Mass Shooting Identified: ‘They Took my Heart’
MASS SHOOTING: 30 people shot. The 2 pictured, Mr. Kylis Fagbemi and Ms. Aaliyah Gonzalez, died.
Fatal Victims Identified in Baltimore Mass Shooting that Killed 2, Injured 28
A view of crime scene from the mass shooting in Philadelphia
5 Dead, 2 Children Injured in Philadelphia Mass Shooting
Shreveport mass shooting
At Least 4 Killed, 7 Injured at 4th of July Block Party in Shreveport, La.
Police vehicles are seen on a residential street in Annapolis, Md., where police say multiple people were shot at a home on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
3 Dead, 3 Injured in Mass Shooting After 'Interpersonal Dispute' at Maryland Home
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
3 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting at Missouri Nightclub
Hollywood police respond to mass shooting on Broadwalk
Florida Shooting Sends Several People Including Minors to Hospital, Suspected Shooter Remains Free
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
At Least 8 People Killed in Texas Mall Shooting: 'Senseless Act of Violence'
Police line belt
8 People Believed to Be Migrants Killed After Being Struck by Vehicle at Texas Bus Stop
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
Conn. Girl, 12, Dead After Being Shot in the Head During Drive-by Shooting: 'Very Tragic'
Crime scene tape
A Series of Philadelphia Shootings Leave 4 People Dead in One Night
Deion Patterson Atlanta Gunman Who Left 1 Woman Dead and 4 Others Injured is Captured After Manhunt
Suspected Gunman Who Left 1 Woman Dead and 4 Others Injured Is Captured After Manhunt in Atlanta
Law enforcement authorities removing bodies from a scene where five people were shot the night before Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Cleveland, TX. Authorities say an 8-year-old child was among five people killed in a shooting at the home in southeast Texas late Friday night. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)
5 Dead, Including 9-Year-Old, in Texas 'Execution Style' Shooting by Alleged Drunk Gunman