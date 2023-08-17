3 Dead, 1 Hospitalized from Flesh-Eating Bacteria Found in Raw Oysters and Saltwater

Experts are cautioning people in the New York area to take precautions against the virulent Vibrio vulnificus bacteria

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on August 17, 2023 12:24PM EDT
Oysters served on a plate at restaurant
People can be infected by the Vibrio vulnificus bacteria by eating raw or undercooked seafood. Photo:

Getty

At least three people — two in Connecticut and one in New York — have died after being exposed to Vibrio vulnificus, a virulent flesh-eating bacteria.

In Connecticut, two people were infected after swimming in the brackish waters of the Long Island Sound, the body of water that separates the Connecticut shoreline with the North Shore of Long Island.

A third Connecticut resident was infected after eating raw oysters.

While an earlier statement from Connecticut’s Department of Public Health listed one fatality from the bacteria, a report from CNN Wednesday says that now two people in the state have died.

And in New York, the Vibrio vulnificus bacteria was found in the body of a recently deceased man from Suffolk County, the easternmost part of Long Island which separates Long Island Sound from the Atlantic Ocean.

Highly detailed physical map of the US state of Connecticut
Two people were infected after swimming in the Long Island Sound.

Getty

The bacteria is commonly called a “flesh-eating bacteria” as it can cause necrotizing fasciitis, according to the CDC, which is “a severe infection in which the flesh around an open wound dies.”

Humans generally become infected with the Vibrio bacteria by eating raw or undercooked seafood; However, the CDC warns that an open wound — anything from a cut to a recent piercing or tattoo — that comes in contact with the bacteria could lead to infection.

And while it’s unclear if the New York man encountered the bacteria in New York, Governor Kathy Hochul said, “While rare, the vibrio bacteria has unfortunately made it to this region and can be extraordinarily dangerous. As we investigate further, it is critical that all New Yorkers stay vigilant and take responsible precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe, including protecting open wounds from seawater and for those with compromised immune systems, avoiding raw or undercooked shellfish which may carry the bacteria.”

Cases of Vibrio aren’t confined the East Coast — or even to states with shorelines. In June, a Missouri man died after contracting the bacteria from eating raw oysters.

Napeague Beach and surrounding dunes near Walking Dunes Trail. The loop trail is located just north of Route 27 in Hither Hills State Park, Napeague, near Montauk, Suffolk County, Long Island, New York
The bacteria can be found in brackish water.

Getty

And in May, experts warned that the bacteria was clinging to plastic intertwined with Sargassum — a brown microalgae that resembles seaweed — and washing ashore in Florida.

Symptoms of a Vibrio infection vary, depending on how the bacteria is contracted. For bloodstream infections, the CDC says someone may experience “fever, chills, dangerously low blood pressure, and blistering skin lesions.” However, for a wound infection, a fever will accompany swelling and discharge around the wound.

And for those who ingest the bacteria, it can mimic food poisoning, with “watery diarrhea, often accompanied by stomach cramping, nausea, vomiting, and fever.”

The CDC says a Vibrio infection is treatable with antibiotics, but in more dire cases, “doctors may need to amputate a patient’s legs or arms to remove dead or infected tissue.”

A Vibrio infection is fatal for 1 in 5 people, according to the CDC, which cautions that some people die within a day or two of exhibiting symptoms.

